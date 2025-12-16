Defense Forces Repel Russian Assault Near Vovchanski Khutory

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the press service of the 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Telegram channel.

“Over the past several days, Russian troops have repeatedly attempted to assault the settlement of Vovchanski Khutory, but all such attempts have failed,” the statement said.

According to Deputy Commander of the 16th Army Corps, Colonel Ivan Kolontai, on December 15, the enemy attempted to attack Ukrainian positions using quad bikes, but was detected on approach and destroyed.

On December 16, shortly after 1:00 a.m., taking advantage of snowfall, Russian forces launched another attempt - this time on motorcycles. They advanced from the area of the Vovchansk Oil Extraction Plant toward Vovchanski Khutory.

After covering about 100 meters, the Russian motorcyclists became entangled in engineering and barrier obstacles, after which aerial drops and artillery fire killed them.

UK preparing troops to deploy in Ukraine after peace set - Healey

Vovchanski Khutory remains under the complete control of Ukraine's Defense Forces. Currently, successful search-and-strike operations are being conducted in certain settlements along the Vovchansk sector, with the results to be reported separately, a military official stated.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 15, a total of 151 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded along the front line.

Photo: 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Taras Triasylo