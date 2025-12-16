Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Exports Over 1.2 Bln Kwh Of Electricity In Past Eleven Months

Azerbaijan Exports Over 1.2 Bln Kwh Of Electricity In Past Eleven Months


2025-12-16 09:05:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

From January to November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1.221 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, generating $69.7 million in revenue, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN16122025000195011045ID1110488238



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search