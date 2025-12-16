MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Jackpot Digital to Deploy Electronic Poker Tables at Two PENN Entertainment Properties in Mississippi

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital")

Jackpot Digital, the world's leading provider of innovative dealerless electronic poker gaming solutions, is pleased to announce that it has finalized installation agreements to deploy its Jackpot Blitz® dealerless poker electronic table games ("ETGs") at Boomtown Casino Biloxi and Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast in Mississippi, both owned and operated by PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN). These agreements follow previously executed letters of intent.

The installations are scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, and represent the first two PENN Entertainment properties to deploy Jackpot Digital's Jackpot Blitz® tables under the Company's Master Agreement with PENN Entertainment. These deployments follow Jackpot Digital recent receipt of its Mississippi gaming license, which authorizes the Company to operate within the state.

Jackpot Blitz® delivers an enhanced poker experience through immersive digital gameplay, increased operational efficiency, and innovative features designed to appeal to both experienced players and new audiences. The dealerless ETG platform enables casinos to reduce operating costs while maximizing uptime and game availability.

"We're excited to take this significant next step in our relationship with PENN Entertainment, one of the largest and most respected gaming operators in North America," said Jake Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot Digital. "The upcoming installations at Boomtown Biloxi and Hollywood Gulf Coast mark our first deployments with PENN Entertainment and reflect the growing demand for Jackpot Blitz® in regulated gaming markets."

With deployments across multiple jurisdictions and continued momentum in new markets, Jackpot Digital is expanding its global footprint across leading casino brands. The Company is already licensed in numerous jurisdictions, including Maine, Mississippi and U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions and tribal casinos in California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, and Oregon.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at .

