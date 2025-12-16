Fatburger Brings A Taste Of Hollywood To Japan With Okinawa Opening

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles-Based Burger Brand Returns to Japan with First of Four New Locations

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of its newest Fatburger location in Okinawa in partnership with Green Micro Factory Inc., marking the brand's highly anticipated return to Japan. The new location is the first of four Fatburger restaurants slated to open across Okinawa, as part of the brand's development plans to reignite its presence in the region.

“Fatburger's strong legacy of serving quality, made-to-order burgers and other signature menu offerings has made the brand an international favorite,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands' Fast Casual Division.“We look forward to bringing the Fatburger experience back to Japan, as this opening marks a significant milestone towards our global expansion strategy.”

“We see Okinawa as a prime market to grow the Fatburger brand,” said Yasushi Okuda of Green Micro Factory Inc.“All-American chains continue to flourish on the island, and with our premium menu offerings and unparalleled guest experience, we look forward to a warm reception from both locals and tourists.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger“everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, ImpossibleTM Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100 percent real ice cream.

The new Fatburger in Okinawa is located at 327-1 Mizugama, Kadenacho, Nakagamigun, Okinawa, Japan. For more information on Fatburger, visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer's liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger's extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger StandTM.

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

...

860-212-6509