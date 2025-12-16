Chaince Digital Sponsors Wellball VIP League New York Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chaince Supports Emerging Basketball League as Part of Community Engagement Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. ("Chaince" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CD) (formerly Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.), a blockchain and digital asset-focused holding company, today announced it will serve as Presenting Sponsor for a Wellball VIP League event in New York on December 20, 2025.

The sponsorship reflects Chaince's ongoing commitment to community engagement and brand awareness initiatives in key markets where the Company maintains significant business operations and stakeholder relationships.

"We're pleased to support the Wellball VIP League as they bring this innovative competition to New York," said Wilfred Daye, Chief Strategy Officer of Chaince. "As a Nasdaq-listed company building our presence in the blockchain and digital asset sectors, community engagement and brand awareness are important aspects of our growth strategy. Supporting emerging platforms like Wellball aligns with our values of innovation and connection."

Supporting Innovative Platforms

The Wellball VIP League features a head-to-head, non-contact basketball format that emphasizes shooting accuracy and mental toughness, stripping basketball down to its purest form. The December 20, 2025 event will take place in New York City, with Chaince's branding featured prominently across multiple high-visibility touchpoints.

Event Details

The December 20, 2025 event marks the conclusion of Wellball VIP League's fall season. The event brings together a unique competitive format that appeals to basketball enthusiasts and showcases precision athleticism in an innovative setting. Additional information about the Wellball VIP League is available at

About Chaince Digital Holdings Inc.

“Chaince Digital Brings Finance On-Chain.”

Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CD) (formerly Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.) is a digital finance and technology company focused on tokenization, on-chain innovation and regulated brokerage services. Through its subsidiaries, including Chaince Securities, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and AI/HPC infrastructure platforms, Chaince provides technology-enabled solutions across distributed computing, business consulting and capital markets services. The Company aims to bridge traditional financial markets with the emerging digital asset economy through compliant, scalable and institutional-grade infrastructure. For more information, please visit



Forward-Looking Statements



This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1(646) 866-7928

Email:...