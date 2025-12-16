MHT Technologies And Mecho Unite Building Systems With Industry-First Poe Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded partnership delivers a fully unified shading and lighting platform for smarter, more energy-efficient buildings

New York, NY, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MHT Technologies, a leader in Power over Ethernet (PoE) and intelligent building systems, today announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Mecho, the global pioneer in commercial shading solutions. In a move that signals the future of smart building integration, all Mecho motorized shades will now be powered exclusively by MHT's patented Inspextor hardware.

This strategic alignment creates a fully harmonized lighting and shading ecosystem for modern commercial buildings-eliminating systems that operate independently, while unlocking new levels of energy efficiency and occupant comfort. It also represents the next phase of a successful integration initiative launched in 2025, which first brought Mecho shading and MHT Technologies ' lighting control solutions together under one cohesive platform enhanced by aidaTM, the AI-driven building automation software from Building AI Solutions.

By standardizing all Mecho motors on Inspextor hardware, the partnership delivers a consistent, scalable PoE infrastructure that streamlines installation and simplifies building operations.

“Expanding our work with Mecho to standardize their shading platform with Inspextor hardware grew out of a joint commitment to push the industry forward,” said Akram“AK” Khalis, CEO of MHT Technologies.“Together, we recognized that buildings perform better when lighting and shading operate as one coordinated system. This partnership allows us to deliver that vision at scale-with cleaner integration, smarter automation, and tangible energy savings.”

Real-Time Intelligence, Unified Control

With Inspextor as the foundation, every Mecho shade now integrates directly with AI-driven automations-adjusting to daylight, occupancy, glare, and thermal load in real time. Shades and lighting now function as one coordinated system, improving comfort and reducing energy use with far less complexity.

Facility teams can:



Manage shading and lighting through one interface

Lower HVAC demand through improved heat and solar-gain control

Enhance comfort by reducing glare while maximizing natural light

Simplify installation by eliminating high-voltage wiring Scale easily across floors, campuses, and entire building portfolios

“Standardizing on Inspextor strengthens Mecho's commitment to intelligent solar control,” said David Robinson, Director of Automation at Mecho.“Customers gain cleaner integration, enhanced automation, and a more future-ready shading experience.”

A New Standard for Connected Buildings

For more than five decades, Mecho has led the commercial shading market with systems built for performance, sustainability, and architectural excellence. Aligning its automated product lineup with MHT's PoE hardware advances the industry toward deeper connectivity, broader interoperability, and more efficient building operations.

“Standardizing on one PoE backbone also creates a smoother path for architects, designers, and integrators who are working to plan and deliver cohesive smart building systems,” said David Robinson, Vice President of Automation at Mecho.

Together, MHT Technologies and Mecho now deliver one of the most unified shading and lighting ecosystems available-supporting efficient, adaptable, wellness-focused environments across commercial real estate, healthcare, hospitality, government, and education.





About Mecho

Since 1969, Mecho has been the go-to partner for architects and designers seeking advanced solar control solutions. With more than 50 years of experience, Mecho is recognized globally for its high-performance, design-forward shading systems that enhance building efficiency, support occupant well-being, and adapt to the evolving needs of modern architecture. While sustainability and material transparency are part of our DNA, our focus remains on delivering smart, reliable, and visually seamless shading systems that stand the test of time.





About MHT Technologies

MHT Technologies is a forward-thinking smart building technology company that transforms sensor-based data into actionable insights to create safer, more productive, and sustainable environments. Established in 2009 in New York, MHT specializes in DC power smart building technology, delivering intelligent solutions that optimize building management for owners and occupants. With a focus on enhancing both efficiency and sustainability, MHT's platforms streamline the integration of devices, sensors, and systems into one easy-to-manage interface. The company holds three U.S. patents for its cutting-edge technology, reinforcing its position as a leader in the smart building industry. For more information, visit mht-technologies or follow MHT Technologies on LinkedIn.





CONTACT: Joe Scalice 1-718-524-4370