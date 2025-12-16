Tive Named A 2025 Top Tech Startup By Food Logistics And Supply & Demand Chain Executive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spotlights Tive's innovative approach to delivering real-time location & condition monitoring to its 1,200 global customers

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, the global leader in real-time supply chain visibility solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2025 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This annual award spotlights the most innovative software and technology startups transforming the supply chain and logistics industry. This marks the third time Tive has received this honor, underscoring the company's continued leadership in delivering cutting-edge visibility and risk-management solutions.

The Top Tech Startup award celebrates companies addressing challenges in the global supply chain: from food and beverage logistics to complex manufacturing and distribution networks. Tive's cutting-edge shipment tracking technology directly addresses these challenges by empowering businesses to monitor shipments in real time, across all modes of transportation. Tive delivers ground truth data and actionable insights that drive operational efficiency, ensure compliance, and safeguard high-value cargo across a diverse supply chain.

“Being recognized as a Top Tech Startup for the third time is a tremendous validation of our team's relentless focus on solving real-world supply chain challenges,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive.“We're committed to delivering technology that gives customers the visibility, intelligence, and automation they need to keep products safe, shipments on track, and operations running efficiently, especially in industries where every minute and degree matter.”

Tive's solutions are trusted by more than 1,200 companies across a broad range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, high-value goods, logistics, and transportation. By providing precise data on temperature, humidity, shock, and location, Tive ensures that products arrive on time and in optimal condition, which drives efficiency, minimizes waste, and ensures customer satisfaction.

As Tive continues its impressive growth trajectory, the company remains steadfast in its mission: to empower businesses to navigate their supply chain challenges and thrive in an increasingly dynamic and interconnected global marketplace.

View the full list of 2025 Top Tech Startup winners here. To learn more about Tive's solutions and sustainability initiatives, visit .

About Tive

Founded in 2015, Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility solutions. More than 1,200 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full-because every shipment matters. For more information, visit .

Press Contact:

Lane Kearney

Corporate Ink for Tive

