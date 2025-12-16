Spectra Defense Technologies To Deliver Advanced Mission Computing Systems For Next-Generation Ground Vehicle Modernization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galleon Embedded Computing (Galleon), a Spectra Defense Technologies (Spectra) business unit, today announced it was recently selected to provide comprehensive, ruggedized mission computing systems that will support ongoing modernization efforts for next-generation ground vehicles across the defense community.

Ground vehicle programs are increasingly moving toward open-architecture systems, digital engineering, and design approaches that can easily scale as mission needs evolve. These efforts require onboard computing that can handle large volumes of sensor data, enable real-time processing at the edge, and integrate smoothly across a wide variety of platform designs. Galleon's mission computing portfolio is designed to meet these needs and provides integrators with trusted, field-tested, customizable solutions that will enable warfighters to maintain a long-term capability advantage across the modern battlespace.

“We are honored to be a part of these critical next-generation ground vehicle efforts,” said Ray Munoz, Chief Executive Officer, Spectra Defense Technologies.“This work demonstrates Spectra's leadership in delivering mission-proven and future-ready computing solutions for ground platforms, and we remain focused on helping integrators reduce development timelines, integrate new capabilities more easily, and scale vehicle architectures quickly. Our High Performance Recorder (HPR) solution, combined with Galleon's proven XSR product family and Network Attached Storage (NAS) technologies, will give ground vehicle platforms the high-speed data management and information advantage they need as modernization efforts accelerate across the defense community.”

As part of this next-generation ground vehicle initiative, Galleon will deliver a family of rugged data serving and mission computing solutions that includes its established XSR technology, a high-performance computing architecture designed for harsh environments with removable storage, encryption-ready configurations, and a compact form factor suited for vehicle-mounted applications. The company will also deliver its NAS solution, a ruggedized capability designed for deployed systems that enables secure, high-density data access across vehicle subsystems, supports simultaneous users, and offers flexible network connectivity options. Galleon will also deliver the HPR, a next-generation recording system that manages significantly higher data rates, supports advanced sensors, and provides the fast, reliable data handling required for modern ground vehicle missions, including support for multi-channel high-speed Ethernet interfaces, removable high-capacity storage modules, and ruggedized operation in harsh environments. Together, these solutions provide high storage density, enhanced performance, and alignment with open standards that are central to next-generation vehicle architectures.

Building on Spectra's heritage in airborne and naval mission systems, this initiative reflects the company's growing role in several of the most advanced modernization and next-generation ground vehicle platform efforts across the defense community. Today, Spectra and Galleon are helping shape the future of mission computing across ground platforms, edge environments, and Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control networks, helping warfighters maintain a decision superiority across the battlespace.

Galleon's differentiated experience in SWaP-optimized, MIL-STD-qualified, and IP-rated systems has made its capabilities a trusted choice across global defense applications, ensuring consistent performance and mission-critical reliability in some of the world's harshest environments.

About Galleon Embedded Computing

Galleon Embedded Computing (Galleon), a business unit of Spectra Defense Technologies, is a leader in rugged, high performance mission systems designed for the most demanding operational environments. Our expansive portfolio of data recorders, servers, network-attached storage, and edge computing solutions are configurable, lifecycle tested and certified for secure and reliable performance. Combining proven technical expertise with differentiated customer understanding, Galleon delivers mission ready systems that provide enduring value across a full lifecycle of defense platforms.

About Spectra Defense Technologies

Spectra Defense Technologies (Spectra) is a global provider of leading C5ISR solutions for aerospace and defense customers. With over 30 years of proven performance and differentiated expertise, we deliver fully integrated mission systems, data recorders, secure networking, edge computing, robust data-at-rest encryption and advanced visualization that capture, process, and display mission-critical data across air, land, sea, and space. Backed by engineering, sales, and production teams in North America and Europe, Spectra combines global reach with agile innovation to meet evolving end-user needs with speed and precision. Guided by a culture of innovation and deep customer partnership, we build enduring trust through open-architecture designs, technical excellence, and resilient systems designed to meet today's mission needs and anticipate tomorrow's demands for the U.S. DoD, NATO, European defense organizations, and allied partners worldwide. Visit spectradefense to learn more.

