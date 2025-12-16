Get Covered Illinois Extends First Open Enrollment Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Illinoisans Now Have Until December 31 to Enroll in Health Coverage that Begins January 1

Chicago, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Covered Illinois announced that Illinois residents now have until December 31 to enroll in health insurance coverage that begins January 1.

The extension comes at a crucial moment, as Illinois works to ensure residents maintain access to high-quality coverage amid changes at the federal level. This year marks Get Covered Illinois' first Open Enrollment Period operating a state-based marketplace independent of the federally run HealthCare. State officials emphasized that local control is already providing meaningful benefits for Illinois customers.

“Shifting to a state-based marketplace has given Illinois the authority and flexibility to make decisions that put our residents first,” said Morgan Winters, Director of Get Covered Illinois.“This enrollment deadline extension is exactly the kind of customer-focused action that we could not take as a federally facilitated marketplace. By running our own marketplace, we can improve access, expand support, and give Illinoisans more time to get covered.”

Get Covered Illinois extended its first enrollment deadline to ensure people have ample time to receive help, compare plans, and select the coverage that best meets their needs and budget.

Extension Helps Illinoisans Navigate Changes

The extension is especially important as Illinoisans navigate a changing landscape. With premiums increasing, some insurers choosing not to offer marketplace plans, and uncertainty around federal policy, it's critical that customers review their options and choose the plan that best fits their health needs and budget. For many, this will mean choosing a new plan at a different metal level.

Coverage That Includes Essential Health Benefits - and Extra Time to Enroll

During the extended enrollment period, Illinoisans can enroll in comprehensive health coverage. Every plan Get Covered Illinois offers includes prescription drugs, mental health services, pediatric care, emergency services, free preventive care, and other essential health benefits.

Illinoisans who want their coverage to begin January 1 must enroll by the extended deadline of December 31. They can explore plans, apply for financial help, and enroll at

Free enrollment support is available in-person, by phone, or with a local certified navigator or broker. The Get Covered Illinois Customer Assistance Center offers support in more than 250 languages and has extended hours during open enrollment. Customers can call 1-866-311-1119 (TTY: 711) for assistance.

About Get Covered Illinois

Get Covered Illinois is the state's official health insurance marketplace and a division of the Illinois Department of Insurance. The marketplace helps residents shop, compare, and enroll in quality, affordable health coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Free one-on-one enrollment assistance is available statewide from certified navigators and licensed brokers. For more information or to get help signing up for coverage, visit or call 1-866-311-1119 (TTY: 711).

