Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Wildermuth Fund Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Wildermuth Fund, (“Wildermuth” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: WESFX; WEFCX; WEIFX) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 1, 2020 and June 29, 2023, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Wildermuth investors have until December 29, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On June 29, 2023, the Fund announced that, based on the recommendation of the Fund's adviser, Wildermuth Advisory, LLC (“Wildermuth Advisory”), the Fund's Board of Trustees had approved a plan of liquidation for the Fund. At that time, Wildermuth Advisory and its owners, Daniel and Carol Wildermuth, reassured investors that there were no issues with the underlying investments held by the Fund and that the reason for its liquidation stemmed from the loss of certain tax advantages. Then, on November 1, 2023, the Wildermuths resigned from their roles as officers of the Fund. Daniel Wildermuth further resigned as Chairman of the Board and the Fund's agreement with Wildermuth Advisory was terminated. The Board replaced Wildermuth Advisory with BW Asset Management Ltd. (“BWAM”) as the Fund's investment adviser. After undertaking its own valuation of the Fund's investments, BWAM reported that the Fund's net asset value had, in reality, largely declined due to underperforming portfolio companies-a fact that the Fund, its Chief Financial Officer, Wildermuth Advisory, and the Wildermuths had known at all relevant times but concealed from Fund investors.

