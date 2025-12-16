Ontario Building Destination Niagara



Province unlocking Niagara's full potential as a world-renowned tourism destination with new attractions and entertainment

NIAGARA FALLS, Canada - The Ontario government launched its Destination Niagara Strategy, the province's plan to position the region as a world-renowned tourism destination to support local businesses, create good-paying jobs and protect Ontario's economy. The multibillion-dollar strategy will create new, world-class attractions, boost local arts and culture and improve the region's transportation network, aiming to attract 25 million annual visitors and double the region's tourism impact generating an additional $3 billion for Ontario's GDP every year.

“Niagara is home to the world-famous Niagara Falls, one of the most iconic tourism destinations on earth, along with a host of world-class restaurants, wineries, hotels, cultural events, and so much more,” said premier Doug Ford.“Our Destination Niagara Strategy will unlock the region's full potential, supporting workers and creating new opportunities for tourists and families from Ontario and around the world to come and experience the best that the region has to offer.”

The Destination Niagara Strategy will target investments and development across five key pillars:



Tourism Attractions: Develop exciting new attractions and visitor experiences to appeal to new tourists and encourage longer stays. The revitalisation of the Toronto Power Generating Station into a boutique hotel is underway, and potential projects include a new theme park, redevelopment of the Ontario Power Generating Station, a new observation wheel and the revitalisation of the Niagara Parks marina.

World-Class Gaming: Build on the success of existing casino and gaming experiences and explore options to potentially expand the market to multiple world-class casinos, which could attract new hotels, entertainment and top-tier dining options.

Wine and Culinary Tourism: Showcase Niagara Region's exceptional agritourism and internationally recognised wine and culinary sectors, promoting broader culinary tourism, including the region's many prestigious restaurants and the beer and spirits sectors.

Arts and Culture: Celebrate the region's rich heritage and history by investing in iconic cultural opportunities like the Shaw Festival and other unforgettable events and venues, which will give visitors the opportunity to be immersed in the historical landmarks and cultural traditions of the region. Transportation Development: Improve and expand transportation options, including expanding the QEW in Niagara, twinning the Garden City Skyway, continuing to increase GO service to the region and leveraging the Niagara District Airport by issuing a request for proposals to improve air access and better connect the Niagara Region to the Greater Golden Horseshoe and the world to reduce commuting times and make key destinations and tourist attractions easier to access.

“We are protecting Niagara's globally recognised tourism sector and unlocking the region's enormous potential as an economic engine of the province,” said Stan Cho, minister of tourism, culture and gaming.“Through this strategy, our government is investing in Niagara's broader prosperity, which will strengthen the communities, workers and industries that keep our province moving.”

Building on the success of Niagara Takes Flight, the government is working with Niagara Parks to identify private-sector partnerships and expand tourism offerings in the region. Niagara Parks is launching a series of procurements to:



Develop a world-class observation wheel in Niagara Falls, similar to those found in other major cities such as London and Las Vegas.

Redevelop the historic Ontario Power Generating Station to create a new guest experience. Revitalize the Niagara Parks Marina at Miller's Creek into a world-class recreation destination.

“This transformative investment in Niagara as a world-class, four-season tourism destination is another example of how our government is protecting Ontario,” said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.“This critical support for our regional tourism strategy will not only attract more visitors from coast to coast across North America, but from around the globe.”

In addition, the government is launching a Request for Information to explore options for a brand-new signature theme park attraction, offering exciting new venues where families can create long-lasting memories.

The government is also working on a potential new Niagara River Line attraction, which would be a fully accessible, all-season automated electric tram running 3.8 kilometres through Queen Victoria Park. Its suspended capsules would give visitors unmatched views of Niagara Falls while connecting them to major attractions across the area.

“Our government is delivering on our plan to protect Ontario by building the transportation infrastructure that people and businesses rely on every day,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, minister of transportation.“In Niagara region, we're expanding GO service, twinning the Garden City Skyway and exploring better air access so it's easier for visitors to travel and for local businesses to move goods. These investments will help boost tourism, support good-paying jobs and keep Niagara a key driver of Ontario's economy.”

Once completed, these new family-friendly attractions will help deliver on the economic potential of one of the province's most beautiful and unique regions and attract visitors from around the world.

