Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hepatic Fibrosis Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034


2025-12-16 09:01:12
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Hepatic Fibrosis Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 21.16 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 54.21 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.06% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The hepatic fibrosis market grows due to rising clinical focus on targeted antifibrotic therapies that address metabolic dysfunction, inflammatory pathways, and cellular mechanisms linked to progressive liver damage, encouraging strong investment across pharmaceutical pipelines. A key restraint arises from uneven access to advanced diagnostic tools and fibrosis scoring technologies, which limits early identification of disease stages in regions with constrained healthcare infrastructure and slows timely treatment initiation. An emerging opportunity lies in the expansion of personalized liver care programs that use genomic profiling, metabolic markers, and digital monitoring to tailor treatment pathways, offering broad potential for adoption of precision-based fibrosis management across hospitals and specialty clinics.

Market Highlights

  • Treatment Type: Based on Treatment Type, Hepatotropic Drug segment dominated the market with 42.34% share.
  • Condition: Based on Condition, the Hepatitis C segment dominated the market with a 32.32% share.
  • End User: Based on End User, the Hospitals segment dominated the market with 57.32% share.
  • Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 40.13% share in 2025.

Competitive Players

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  • AbbVie
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • GSK plc.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • Galectin Therapeutics
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Can-Fite
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • BioLineRx Ltd
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    November 2025: As per EMJ's 2024 update, semaglutide was found to have significantly reduced liver fibrosis and resolved MASH in clinical evaluations, marking a key advancement in therapeutic strategies targeting hepatic fibrosis.

    Segmentation

  • By Treatment Type (2026-2034)
  • Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptors (Par)-Alpha Agonist
  • Ace Inhibitors
  • Hepatotropic Drug
  • Others
  • By Condition (2026-2034)
  • Chronic Liver Diseases
  • Hepatitis C
  • Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis
  • By End User (2026-2034)
  • Hospitals
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Others

    Chat with us on WhatsApp

    MENAFN16122025004597010339ID1110488079



    • Straits Research

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date
    Search