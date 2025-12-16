Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 362.96 million in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 872.66 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.28% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The immune repertoire sequencing market is driven by rising adoption of detailed T cell and B cell profiling in oncology, infectious disease monitoring, and cell therapy development, as research groups and biopharma companies increasingly rely on receptor level insights to guide therapy evaluation and biomarker discovery. The market faces restraint due to limited availability of diverse reference datasets and the technical complexity associated with interpreting large scale immune sequencing outputs, which creates barriers for laboratories with constrained computational capacity or limited access to trained personnel. Despite these challenges, the market presents a growing opportunity through the expansion of regional immunology data networks and multi institutional collaborations that aim to standardize immune profiling workflows, broaden population level datasets, and encourage uptake of advanced sequencing platforms and bioinformatics solutions across research and clinical ecosystems.

Market Highlights



Product Type: The reagents and kits segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 43.42% in 2025.

Application: The oncology and cancer immunotherapy segment dominated the market with a 39.43% share in 2025.

End User: The academic and research institutes segment dominated the market with a 48.98% share in 2025. Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 45.13% share in 2025.

Competitive Players

Illumina, Inc.Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.PacBioQIAGENBGIOxford Nanopore Technologies plc.Agilent Technologies, Inc.Takara Bio, Inc.10x Genomics.Adaptive BiotechnologiesCreative Biolabs, Inc.CD GenomicsPersonalis, Inc.Azenta US Inc.Nucleus Biotech, Inc.Celemics, Inc.comOthers Recent Developments

June 2025: QIAGEN in the Netherlands partnered with US-based Incyte to develop an NGS-based multimodal companion diagnostic panel for CALR mutant myeloproliferative neoplasms, which was validated on Illumina's NextSeq 550Dx platform.

Segmentation

By Product Type (2026-2034)Reagents & KitsDNA Extraction KitsRNA Extraction KitsLibrary Preparation KitsTarget Enrichment KitsPCR Amplification KitsOthersSequencing PlatformsIllumina PlatformsOxford NanoporePacBio SystemsOthersSoftware & ServicesData Analysis SoftwareBioinformatics ServicesCloud-Based PlatformsCustom Sequencing ServicesOthersBy Application (2026-2034)Oncology & Cancer ImmunotherapyAutoimmune & Inflammatory DiseasesInfectious Diseases & Vaccine DevelopmentTransplantation & Immune ToleranceOthersBy End User (2026-2034)Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology CompaniesAcademic & Research InstitutesHospitals & Clinical LabsContract Research Organizations (CROs)Government & Regulatory BodiesOthers