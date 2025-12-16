Aiarty Unveils Its Christmas Sale With Up To 49% OFF And Extra Stackable Savings

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Aiarty has announced details of its Christmas promotion, under which lifetime licenses for Aiarty Video Enhancer, Aiarty Image Enhancer, and Aiarty Image Matting will be available at reduced pricing. The promotion covers both standalone products and bundled packages and is part of the company's year-end sales schedule.

According to Aiarty, the Christmas promotion runs through December 31, 2025. Lifetime license discounts reach up to 49%, and customers can also apply an additional checkout bonus of up to $10.

Meet the Two Essential AI Tools for 2026 Creators

As the year-end holiday season approaches, demand typically increases for tools that can quickly improve personal and professional visual content. Aiarty's Christmas promotion highlights Aiarty Video Enhancer, Aiarty Image Enhancer, and the new Aiarty Image Matting, all designed for both seasonal use and long-term creative workflows under a lifetime licensing model.

1. Aiarty Video Enhancer to Restore and Upgrade Holiday & Everyday Footage

Aiarty Video Enhancer provides users with an efficient way to improve video quality without complex editing workflows. It is commonly used to upscale older or low-resolution family videos to HD and 4K, preserving visual quality while preparing clips for modern displays.

Its SuperVideo model excels at reducing noise in videos captured in low-light conditions or at high ISO. Other artifacts like blurriness and compression blocks can also be effectively removed. Real details are preserved and restored for a natural, clean result.

It also supports smoother slow-motion playback, audio cleanup, color correction, HDR enhancement, and quick-edit tools, making it suitable for creators, videographers, and everyday users working with a wide range of video sources.

2. Aiarty Image Enhancer for Sharper Photos for Sharing, Archiving, and Future Use

Aiarty Image Enhancer enhances image quality across common photo workflows, particularly during high-sharing periods such as Christmas. It's able to enhance family photos, smartphone images, and compressed pictures, restoring fine details and textures for clearer, high-resolution results.

It uses AI to remove high-ISO noise while preserving natural grain, sharpen and deblur images without halo artifacts, and upscale photos to 8K, 16K, or 32K for high-resolution prints or large-format use. It enhances facial features and fine details naturally, and adjusts color, including exposure, shadows, contrast, and saturation, etc. for vibrant, lifelike results. These tools transform low-quality or older holiday photos into clear, professional-quality visuals that can be cherished and shared for years to come.

3. Aiarty Image Matting for Precision Background Removal for Creative Projects

Aiarty Image Matting offers state-of-the-art matting capabilities for complex image editing during the holiday season and beyond. Leveraging four AI models with fine-grained edge refinement, it delivers precise background removal and accurate alpha mattes for hair, fur, and semi-transparent objects. The software supports seamless foreground-background blending, intuitive brush tools, and large-batch processing with pixel-level precision for intricate edges and subtle details. It is ideal for creatives, marketers, and e-commerce professionals who need professional-level matting for seasonal campaigns, product photography, or digital content creation.

Christmas Promotion Details and Licensing Information

As part of its Christmas Sale, Aiarty has outlined a series of reduced-price lifetime license options. All licenses are offered as one-time purchases with no recurring subscription fees and allow installation on up to three Windows or macOS devices, along with free lifetime upgrades.

Current Christmas pricing includes:

*Aiarty Video Enhancer: 36% off lifetime license, now $149 (regular price $235).



*Aiarty Image Enhancer: 49% off lifetime license, now $79 (regular price $155)



*Aiarty Image Matting: 43% off lifetime license, now $65 (regular price $109)



*2-in-1 Bundle (Video + Image Enhancer): 49% off, now $199 (regular price $390).

*3-in-1 Mega Bundle: 48% off lifetime license, offering Aiarty's full software suite at nearly half price.

Aiarty also confirmed that, during the promotion, an additional incentive is available at checkout, allowing eligible purchases to receive up to $10 in extra savings on top of the existing Christmas promotion.

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: