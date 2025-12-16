No Fuel For Delhi Vehicles Without Pollution Certificates From Dec 18: Sirsa

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (ANS) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Tuesday that vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in Delhi from December 18.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Sirsa said,“To control vehicular tail pipe emissions, all the dealers of the petrol/ diesel/CNG pumps are directed to dispense/sell the petrol/ diesel/ CNG to motor vehicles only on production of a valid Pollution under Control Certificate (PUCC).”

He also highlighted that over 8.66 lakh vehicles have been penalised in Delhi for not having valid PUCC certificates, which has significantly improved compliance and awareness among vehicle owners.

Responding to political criticism and protests by the Aam Aadmi Party, Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa made a sharp remark:“Those who ruled Delhi for 10–12 years and gifted this city the disease of pollution are now staging protests against the very disease they created. They left Delhi buried under garbage mountains and smog, and today they pretend to be the saviours of clean air.”

The Minister also recalled that earlier governments had identified only 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi, whereas the current government has identified a list of 62 traffic congestion hotspots and initiated focused interventions at each of these locations.

Sirsa added,“To protect Delhi's air, all vehicles registered outside of Delhi and below the BS-VI category will not be allowed to enter Delhi when GRAP III & IV is in place. Delhi will not allow any polluting vehicle to enter and pollute the air.”

Additionally, any vehicles carrying Construction materials will not be allowed to enter Delhi when GRAP Stage IV is in place.

The Minister clarified that Automatic Number Plate Recognition and on‐ground checks will be deployed to verify PUCC status and emission category of vehicles, and directed citizens not to argue with enforcement officials at fuel stations and borders when found non‐compliant.

Sirsa highlighted that the current government has focused on data‐driven, scientifically designed interventions to bring down pollution levels.

He said,“In 11 months, 8 months have recorded better air quality compared to the same months last year, and even in November, when Delhi usually faces severe AQI, the average AQI is about 20 points lower than last year. This is the impact of targeted, daily enforcement and long‐term structural reforms.”

The Minister said that DPCC and district teams are running an extensive survey of industrial units, including redevelopment and non‐conforming areas, which have already been surveyed, and that 824 such units have already been identified for action.

Over 2,000 notices and penalties worth approximately Rs 9.21 crore have been imposed on violators for flouting pollution norms, in addition to action by other departments, he said.

An extensive crackdown is also underway on diesel generator sets and polluting commercial establishments, he said.

Approximately 3,200 diesel generators have been verified for compliance with CAQM norms, with non‐compliant sets facing closure and penalties. Around 318 banquet halls in Delhi have been instructed to ensure that their DG sets meet prescribed standards, failing which they will be sealed, he said.

Emphasising the government's commitment to permanently eliminating legacy waste mountains, Sirsa said that the daily processing of legacy waste at Delhi's three landfill sites has been enhanced from about 20,000 MT per day to nearly 35,000 MT per day, in line with the target of completing biomining by 2026.

He noted that out of roughly 202 acres covered by garbage mountains, about 45 acres have already been reclaimed, with plantation forests started on the freed land, including a dense forest being developed on around 7 acres.

On the transport front, the Minister stated,“Delhi's public transport is undergoing a massive green transition. With 3427 electric buses already inducted and a target of 7000 by December 2026, this will drastically cut vehicular emissions in the city.”

Making a strong appeal to the people of Delhi, Sirsa said,“No government can completely wipe out pollution in 9–10 months, but the direction and intent are clear. Every single day, the AQI is being pushed down, step by step. Clean air is possible only when the government and citizens work together with honesty.”

He urged all vehicle owners to immediately obtain valid PUCC certificates and strictly adhere to the new fuel and entry rules.

“If you come to a petrol pump without PUCC after tomorrow, you will not get fuel. Do not argue with staff or enforcement teams, this is about the health and future of your own children,” he said.