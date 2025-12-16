Pet Biotics Market: Rising Humanization, Smarter Nutrition, And A Fast-Growing Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The

A New Era of Pet Humanization

One of the strongest forces driving this market is the accelerating trend of pet humanization. Pet owners are no longer just caregivers; they identify as“pet parents,” prioritizing the same preventive health measures, emotional bonding, and lifestyle quality that they seek for themselves. This mindset has reshaped spending habits, fueling demand for advanced nutrition, functional products, and daily wellness supplements that proactively support a pet's long-term health.

Growing Opportunity: Surging Pet Expenditure

Global pet ownership continues to rise, and with it, a significant increase in spending-especially in food, treats, supplements, and health-focused nutrition. Pet parents are showing a clear preference for premium, clinically validated products over low-cost options. This strong shift toward quality nutrition creates a powerful opportunity for biotics, which help support digestion, immunity, skin health, and stress resilience.

Why Biotics Are Becoming Essential in Pet Nutrition

As digestive health becomes a central part of preventive pet care, probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics are gaining importance. Pet owners are more aware of the gut–health connection, a trend mirroring human nutrition. Innovations in formulation, clean-label ingredients, and microbiome science are enabling brands to offer stable, effective, and targeted biotic solutions.

Modern pet biotics now go beyond basic digestion to support skin barrier function, reduce stress, improve nutrient absorption, and strengthen overall immunity. This demand is encouraging manufacturers to integrate biotics into supplements, functional treats, and even everyday kibble.

Probiotics Take the Lead

Among all ingredient categories, probiotics are expected to hold the highest pet biotics market share

Popular strains like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium continue to dominate due to their effectiveness and compatibility with commercial pet foods. Rising incidences of digestive issues, allergies, and stress-driven behaviors in pets are further driving probiotic adoption. Advancements such as microencapsulation and species-specific formulations are also helping probiotics withstand processing, ensuring better survival and efficacy in final products.

Supplements Gain Strong Momentum

Supplements are emerging as one of the strongest application segments within the pet biotics market. Modern pet parents are actively seeking targeted solutions for digestive health, immunity, skin and coat wellness, and stress management. Supplements offer flexibility in dosing through formats like chews, powders, tablets, and capsules, making it easier to integrate biotics into daily routines.

Veterinarians are increasingly recommending biotic-based supplements for digestive support and gut microbiome balance. E-commerce expansion and specialty pet retailers are also accelerating accessibility and adoption, strengthening this segment's growth outlook.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-Growing Regional Market

Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as the fastest-growing region, powered by urbanization, rising incomes, and a sharp increase in pet adoption across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. As humanization spreads, pet owners in this region are becoming more conscious of preventive care and functional nutrition.

The growing interest in microbiome health and the gut–brain–skin axis is driving significant demand for biotic-enhanced products. Combined with booming e-commerce channels, expanding premium pet food categories, and rising veterinary influence, Asia Pacific is set to remain the most dynamic growth region in the industry.

Competitive Landscape and Market Activity

Leading pet biotics companies

Recent developments highlight the industry's rapid innovation:

. In June 2025, ADM opened a state-of-the-art R&D center in Switzerland focused on microbiome research for pets, livestock, and aquaculture-underscoring the growing emphasis on science-driven biotic solutions.

. In August 2024, Kerry formed a strategic partnership with APC Microbiome Ireland to develop next-generation biotic and postbiotic ingredients targeting the gut–brain axis and mood support.

. In July 2024, Cargill partnered with Brenntag Specialties Nutrition to distribute its postbiotic EpiCor across key European markets, supporting growing demand for functional immune and gut health ingredients.

Frequently Asked Questions

. What is driving the growth of the pet biotics market?

. What is the projected market size by 2030?

. Why are pet owners increasingly choosing biotics for their pets?

. Which product type is expected to lead the market during the forecast period?

. Why is the supplements segment gaining significant traction?

. Which region is projected to be the fastest-growing in the pet biotics market?

. What opportunities are emerging due to increased pet expenditure?

. What trends are shaping the future of the pet biotics industry?

. Who are the key players operating in the pet biotics market?

. What recent developments are influencing the growth of this market?

