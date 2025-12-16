Masterbeef Group Announces Annual General Meeting Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)MasterBeef Group (“MasterBeef” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: MB), a full-service restaurant group in Hong Kong, specializing in Taiwanese hotpot and Taiwanese barbecue, announced today the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Members (the“AGM”) held on December 12, 2025, at the law firm of Taylor Wessing, located at 21Floor, 8 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong on 12 December 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Hong Kong Appointment of Board of Directors.

At the AGM, the Company's members approved and ratified the appointment of the following seven (7) persons to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of Members and thereafter until their successors shall have been elected and qualified: (i) Oi Wai Chau, Executive Director; (ii) Oi Yee Chau, Executive Director; (iii) Tsz Kiu So, Executive Director; (iv) Lok Ming Leung; (v) Man Fai Danny Liu; (vi) Hiu Wa Chan; and (vii) Chung Fan Cheng.

Ratification of Appointment of OneStop Assurance PAC

At the AGM, the Company's members also approved an ordinary resolution to ratify the appointment of OneStop Assurance PAC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

About MasterBeef Group

MasterBeef Group is a full-service restaurant group in Hong Kong, specializing in Taiwanese hotpot and Taiwanese barbecue. The Company, through its Hong Kong operating subsidiaries, operates 12 restaurant outlets under the Master Beef and Anping Grill brands. For more information, please visit the Company's website: masterbeefgroup.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

For more information, please contact: MasterBeef Group Email: ...

Contact:

Ka Chun Lam, Chief Executive Officer

Email address: ...

Phone number: +852 3953 9388