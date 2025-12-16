SAIC Appoints Ravi Dankanikote As New Chief Growth Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ: SAIC ), a premier Fortune 500company driving our nation's digital transformation across the defense, space, intelligence, and civilian markets, today announced the appointment of Ravi Dankanikote as the company's Chief Growth Officer, effective immediately. He will report to Interim SAIC Chief Executive Officer Jim Reagan.

In this role, Dankanikote will lead SAIC's enterprise growth strategy and go-to-market approach. He brings more than 30 years of growth leadership experience in the GovCon space, with a proven track record of building winning, customer-centric business development organizations. He is widely recognized for his deep understanding of mission requirements, forward-leaning solution design, and ability to unify growth investments around long-term enterprise goals.

Dankanikote previously served as SAIC's Senior Vice President for Business Development from 2021 until August of this year. He returns to SAIC from Peraton, where he served as Chief Growth Officer for the past four months. Prior to joining SAIC in 2021, he spent 27 years at CACI serving in multiple senior business development and growth roles.

“Ravi doesn't just know SAIC, he knows the industry. He is deeply attuned to industry trends and the transformation that is occurring right now in the market in terms of what customers want and how they want to purchase it,” said Reagan.“He is the right choice to lead our business development and growth strategy as SAIC implements our simplified organizational structure and sharpens our focus on key opportunities to provide even greater value to our customers, increase growth for our shareholders, and create a stronger company.”

“SAIC's market leadership, deep mission expertise, and world-class talent uniquely position us to shape the future of national security. By fusing cutting-edge commercial innovation with trusted delivery customers, we have a powerful opportunity to drive mission outcomes, accelerate modernization, and deliver sustainable growth for all stakeholders,” said Dankanikote.

Dankanikote holds a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from Shippensburg University and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from R.V. College of Engineering in Bangalore, India. He is active in the national security ecosystem, serving on the Board of Directors for the Washington Chapter of NDIA, WashingtonExec and Executive Mosaic's BD Council, and other mission-focused nonprofits.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit saic. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

