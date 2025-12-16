403
Exosome Diagnostic & Therapeutic Market Size to Reach USD 1,778.2 million in 2032
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) December 16, 2025- Rising chronic disease burden continues to fuel market expansion in the exosome diagnostics and therapeutics space. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer in U.S. women after skin cancers, representing nearly one-third of all new female cancer cases annually. In 2025, projections indicate approximately 316,950 new invasive breast cancer cases, 59,080 DCIS diagnoses, and 42,170 deaths attributed to the disease.
In June 2025, researchers led by the Superintendent of China Medical University Hospital (Taiwan), in collaboration with Shine-On Biomedical Co., introduced the world’s first targeted HLA-G exosome-based drug delivery platform. The platform, called SOB100, has successfully completed preclinical testing and demonstrated strong therapeutic potential for highly aggressive cancers, including glioblastoma and breast tumors—representing a breakthrough in precision oncology.
Despite progress, the process of isolating exosomes from biological fluids continues to present major technical hurdles that affect purity, yield, and consistency—factors essential for clinical and research utility. A key challenge lies in achieving adequate yields without compromising purity, as exosomes closely resemble other extracellular vesicles such as microvesicles and apoptotic bodies in size and physicochemical properties. Without reliable and selective biomarkers, distinguishing exosomes from similar vesicles remains difficult, limiting standardization and scalability across diagnostic and therapeutic applications.
Segments market overview and growth Insights
Based on product type, the exosome diagnostic & therapeutic market is segmented into instruments, kits & reagents, software, and services. Instruments segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2024. Extracellular vesicles (EVs), especially exosomes, are rapidly emerging as promising therapeutic platforms for cancer and other diseases due to their inherent ability to carry and deliver bioactive molecules with high targeting accuracy and low immune response. Breakthroughs in exosome modification and engineering have strengthened their application in precision medicine by addressing challenges in targeted drug delivery, immunotherapy, and tissue regeneration. Advancements in gene editing and surface engineering are further enhancing delivery precision.
Regional market overview and growth insights
North America held the largest market share in 2024. Market growth is primarily fueled by the rising burden of chronic illnesses, increasing use of non-invasive diagnostics, and expanding applications in precision therapeutics. Companies are accelerating innovation by investing in scalable manufacturing, automated processing, and AI-powered analytics to enable high-throughput characterization and clinical translation. Strong intellectual property frameworks and regulatory incentives for advanced biologics are enabling both start-ups and established biotech firms to advance development pipelines.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The Exosome Diagnostic & Therapeutic market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the Exosome Diagnostic & Therapeutic market report are:
oCapricor Therapeutics, Inc.
oEvox Therapeutics Limited
oAEGLE Therapeutics
oAruna Bio, Inc.
oExogenus Therapeutics, S.A.
oExosome Diagnostics, Inc.
oBio-Techne Corp.
oCoya Therapeutics, Inc.
oAGS Therapeutics
oSystem Biosciences, LLC
oBrexogen
oCreative Biostructure
oBioIVT
oKimera Labs
oMercy BioAnalytics
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
ION: In September 2025, ION launched INTENT Biologics, an independent company focused exclusively on developing novel exosome therapies for inflammation and immunology. INTENT Biologics acquired exclusive global rights to RION’s Purified Exosome Product (PEP) biologic platform for I&I indications and plans to advance the therapy into Phase 3 trials for immune-mediated dermatologic disorders and enhanced regenerative healing.
Brexogen: In February 2025, Brexogen signed a technology transfer and licensing agreement with BMI Korea for BxC-I17e, an innovative exosome-based injectable therapy. This marks Korea’s first major licensing deal in the exosome therapeutics sector and represents a key step toward commercializing exosome-based medicines.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Exosome Diagnostic & Therapeutic market based on product type, workflow, therapeutic area, end-use, and region:
•Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oInstruments
oKits & Reagents
oSoftware
oServices
•Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oIsolation
oCharacterization
oDownstream Analysis
•Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oOncology
oNeurological Disorders
oCardiovascular Disorders
oInfectious Diseases
oOthers
•End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oHospitals and Clinical Laboratories
oPharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
oAcademic and Research Institutes
oContract Research Organizations (CROs)
oDiagnostic Centers
•Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oNorth America
a.U.S.
b.Canada
c.Mexico
oEurope
a.Germany
b.France
c.U.K.
d.Italy
e.Spain
f.Benelux
g.Nordic Countries
h.Rest of Europe
oAsia Pacific
a.China
b.India
c.Japan
d.South Korea
e.Oceania
f.ASEAN Countries
g.Rest of APAC
oLatin America
a.Brazil
b.Rest of LATAM
oMiddle East & Africa
a.GCC Countries
b.South Africa
c.Israel
d.Turkey
e.Rest of MEA
