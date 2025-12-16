403
Türkiye’s Deposit Management System Boosts Recycling
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Deposit Management System is designed to process over 25 billion beverage containers each year, supporting environmental protection while contributing nearly €520 million (around $612 million) to the national economy.
Implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change under the guidance of first lady Emine Erdogan, the program ensures that plastic, glass, and aluminum containers marked with the "Deposit-Bearing Packages" (DOA) logo are collected through deposit return machines and subsequently recycled.
Sakarya was chosen as the pilot province, with the Kizilcahamam district in Ankara serving as the pilot district for the initiative. Additional deposit return machines are being installed in Erzurum, Mersin, Gaziantep, Samsun, Izmir, and Konya to expand the program nationwide.
The system collects beverage containers at the source via return machines, allowing for clean and efficient separation before entering the recycling stream and being reused in production.
This project seeks to enhance recycling efficiency while decreasing reliance on imported raw materials. Recycling over 25 billion beverage containers annually is projected to minimize pollution, conserve natural resources, and reduce urban waste pressures.
Beyond its environmental benefits, the initiative also aims to create substantial economic value, turning waste management into a driver of financial growth.
