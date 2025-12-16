403
Netanyahu Visits Al-Aqsa Mosque During Hanukkah
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday as part of the Jewish Hanukkah celebrations.
In response, the Jerusalem Governorate condemned Netanyahu’s appearance at the mosque’s Western Wall (Al-Buraq Wall), calling it “a new provocative move.”
The Al-Buraq Wall, referred to by Jews as the Western Wall or Wailing Wall, is a sacred site for both Muslims and Jews and constitutes a portion of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.
Netanyahu’s office released photographs showing the prime minister alongside several officials, including US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, during their visit to the Western Wall, a location often at the center of tensions.
Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival, is being observed this year from Dec. 14 to Dec. 22.
Palestinian authorities reported that since Monday, at least 210 unauthorized Israeli settlers had entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to commemorate the holiday.
Al-Aqsa Mosque is regarded as the third-holiest site in Islam, while Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, claiming it was the location of two ancient Jewish temples.
Israel took control of East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and later annexed the entire city in 1980—a move that has never received international recognition.
