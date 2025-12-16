403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Highlights Black Sea Security, Humanitarian Efforts
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday cautioned that attacks on commercial and civilian vessels in the Black Sea are detrimental to everyone, in reference to recent incidents connected to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Speaking at the 16th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara, Erdogan emphasized that such assaults endanger maritime safety in the Black Sea. He noted that Ankara has communicated its concerns and warnings to both parties involved in the conflict.
Previously, Türkiye had condemned assaults on ships operating within its exclusive economic zone, describing them as unacceptable.
Erdogan stressed that Türkiye has “no other option but to be strong” in defending its national interests and to "extend helping hand to its brothers."
Regarding Türkiye’s humanitarian and diplomatic initiatives in crisis-hit areas, Erdogan highlighted that Ankara has played a significant role by delivering more than 103,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza, despite facing various restrictions.
“In Gaza, many mothers, spouses, children are searching for their mothers, fathers, partners, or waiting to receive news about their fate,” he noted, underscoring the human impact of the conflict.
On the topic of Tel Aviv’s aggressive measures against Syria, Erdogan stated that Israel currently poses the main barrier to achieving lasting security and stability in the war-torn nation, where a new government assumed power a year ago following the removal of Bashar al-Assad.
Erdogan also mentioned that 580,000 Syrian refugees have returned to Türkiye, adding that as conditions stabilize, the voluntary and dignified return of refugees is expected to rise.
Speaking at the 16th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara, Erdogan emphasized that such assaults endanger maritime safety in the Black Sea. He noted that Ankara has communicated its concerns and warnings to both parties involved in the conflict.
Previously, Türkiye had condemned assaults on ships operating within its exclusive economic zone, describing them as unacceptable.
Erdogan stressed that Türkiye has “no other option but to be strong” in defending its national interests and to "extend helping hand to its brothers."
Regarding Türkiye’s humanitarian and diplomatic initiatives in crisis-hit areas, Erdogan highlighted that Ankara has played a significant role by delivering more than 103,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza, despite facing various restrictions.
“In Gaza, many mothers, spouses, children are searching for their mothers, fathers, partners, or waiting to receive news about their fate,” he noted, underscoring the human impact of the conflict.
On the topic of Tel Aviv’s aggressive measures against Syria, Erdogan stated that Israel currently poses the main barrier to achieving lasting security and stability in the war-torn nation, where a new government assumed power a year ago following the removal of Bashar al-Assad.
Erdogan also mentioned that 580,000 Syrian refugees have returned to Türkiye, adding that as conditions stabilize, the voluntary and dignified return of refugees is expected to rise.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment