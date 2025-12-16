403
India inducts locally built diving support ship into its navy
(MENAFN) The Indian Navy has expanded its capabilities with the commissioning of a domestically built diving support ship. On Tuesday, the service inducted the DSC A20, the first of a series of five Diving Support Craft (DSC) vessels designed and constructed locally, aimed at enhancing diving and underwater operations in coastal waters.
According to the Defense Ministry, “DSC A20 is the lead ship in a series of five Diving Support Craft being built by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), Kolkata. Purpose-built for a wide spectrum of diving and underwater missions in coastal waters, the vessel is equipped with advanced, state-of-the-art diving systems that meet the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency.” The ship is expected to become a vital asset in the Navy’s operational fleet.
The commissioning aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and showcases cooperation between the Navy, the domestic shipbuilding industry, and national research organizations to produce technologically advanced vessels.
India has set ambitious plans to grow its naval fleet to over 200 warships and submarines by 2035, potentially reaching 230 by 2037. The country has also encouraged partnerships with defense firms from friendly nations to support its domestic arms production efforts.
Recently, the Navy inducted INS Mahe, an anti-submarine shallow-water vessel for coastal patrols, and signed a pact with Brazil for the joint maintenance of Scorpene submarines and other naval vessels. At present, 54 ships are under construction in Indian shipyards, with the Navy expecting them all to be operational by 2030.
