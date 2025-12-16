BBSI Introduces New Regional VP For Northern California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., today announced the promotion of Larry Lewis to Regional Vice President of Northern California.

In his expanded role, Lewis will provide strategic leadership and guidance to branch management teams across Northern California, supporting the company's ongoing growth in these key markets. He has become a trusted leader within BBSI, known for strengthening branch performance, elevating client relationships, and developing high-performing leaders and teams.

“Larry has an exceptional ability to connect with business owners and referral partners and deliver meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” said Gary Kramer, President & CEO of BBSI.“His leadership, discipline, and deep understanding of the Northern California market make him the right person to guide the region forward.”

This strategic move reinforces BBSI's investment in expanding its presence across Northern California and strengthening its referral partner network. Lewis will play a key role in advancing relationships with insurance brokers, CPAs, associations, and other business advisors, ensuring more employers have access to BBSI's locally supported solutions.

“Larry is a 17-year veteran at BBSI with experience leading high-performing operations coast to coast. He remains dedicated to building teams that consistently provide outstanding support to referral partners and clients,” said Gerald Blotz, BBSI's Chief Operating Officer.“His leadership will help us align our strategy, accelerate growth, and deepen the advisory partnerships that fuel our impact.”

“I'm honored to serve Northern California in this expanded capacity. We often say that people are our product, and I'm incredibly proud of the support our teams provide to clients. I look forward to working with the Northern California branches to continue developing future leaders who will help drive our clients' success,” said Lewis.“Our local team members and referral partners are essential to how we help businesses thrive, and I'm excited to continue building those relationships across the region.”

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

...

Media Relations

Francisco Chamorro

Tel 1-360-828-0700

...