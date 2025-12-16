Holiday Scheduling Chaos Spurs Families To Adopt Smart Displays - Apolosign Announces Christmas 10% Off Deal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday countdown accelerates and December shapes up to be the most tightly packed season in years, American families are facing a familiar but intensifying challenge: keeping school events, travel plans, gift errands, and extended-family gatherings from colliding. To respond to this surge in demand, Apolosign, a factory-direct home electronics brand, rolls out a special Christmas promotion: all Digital Calendars and Portable TVs are 10% off, valid through December 25.

Solving the Pre-Holiday Rush

December arrives with familiar traditions-but also the kind of logistics that can overwhelm even the most organized families. School concerts overlap with office potlucks. Gift shopping competes with travel plans. And hosting a Christmas party often requires coordinating multiple calendars just to get everyone in the same room.

As the holiday pace accelerates, Apolosign's family-centered products step in to restore clarity and reduce the stress that builds throughout the season. Both the Digital Calendar and Portable TV are designed to keep households aligned, making daily planning easier and giving families more room to enjoy what the holidays are actually about.

“Our mission has always been straightforward: build technology that families can afford-and that truly simplifies everyday life,” said Fyhack, CEO of Apolosign.“Parents shouldn't need multiple apps or complicated setups just to stay organized, especially during the holidays. Our goal is to help families stay coordinated, feel connected, and actually enjoy their time together.”









Apolosign Digital Calendar: A Family Command Center for the Holidays

Available in 15.6”, 21.5”, and 27” models-including a 4K option-the Apolosign Digital Calendar brings every family schedule into one place. It syncs Google, Apple, and Outlook calendars, giving households a clear view of everything happening in December. For parents juggling Christmas parties, school events, and visiting relatives, it becomes the simplest way to keep the month under control.

The Digital Calendar also helps manage the small but important parts of the holidays. Families can add gift lists, grocery items, and party notes directly on the screen. Kids often join in through the built-in points system, earning rewards for tasks like wrapping gifts or helping set the table. It turns holiday prep into teamwork.

Apolosign's customizable dashboard and Android widgets let families tailor the display to their day-weather before heading out, to-dos for the morning rush, or reminders for upcoming gatherings. When the planning is done, the device shifts into a warm photo frame powered by Google Photos.

With voice control, Gemini AI chat, and smart home integration, parents can add reminders, check cameras, or turn on lights without stopping what they're doing. It fits naturally anywhere families gather-kitchens, living rooms, or kids' rooms-and quickly becomes the home's holiday command center.

Apolosign Portable TV: Portable Holiday Joy-Anywhere in the House

The Apolosign Portable TV brings holiday entertainment wherever families need it. The 32-inch 4K display runs on a large-capacity battery and moves quietly on built-in rolling wheels, making it easy to take from room to room without breaking the moment.

Its portability fits the pace of December. It can start in the kitchen playing a holiday playlist, move to the living room for a movie night, and end up in a guest room where relatives can relax. It also works outdoors-great for backyard gatherings or hot cocoa nights under the lights.

Like the Digital Calendar, the Portable TV can show the family's synced schedule, helping everyone stay on track even while streaming a classic Christmas film or displaying a slideshow of holiday photos.

For homes juggling cooking, hosting, and keeping kids entertained, the Portable TV becomes a flexible holiday helper-bringing entertainment, schedules, and shared moments to any space with zero effort.





Bringing Holiday Harmony Into the Home

What ultimately ties Apolosign's devices together is the way they simplify holiday life. Both products sync schedules across the family, keep everyone aligned, and make it easier to plan the moments that matter-whether that's a school concert, a cookie-baking afternoon, or a Christmas Eve gathering. They solve real seasonal challenges while also adding a sense of warmth and connection to the home, making them a practical and emotionally meaningful choice for any household looking to stay organized this December.

About Apolosign

Founded in 2008, Apolosign is a factory-direct family-display brand committed to delivering high-quality home electronics at transparent pricing. The company began with learning tablets and smart photo frames and evolved into a focused lineup built on two pillars: Portable TVs for flexible spaces and Digital Calendars for organized family living.

