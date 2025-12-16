403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Knife Attack at Moscow School Leaves Child Dead
(MENAFN) A teenager armed with a knife carried out an attack at a school in the Moscow region, leading to the death of a student and injuries to a security officer, according to Russia's Investigative Committee on Tuesday.
The assault occurred in the Gorki-2 settlement, located in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. "As a result of the stabbing wound, the child succumbed," the committee stated.
Ksenia Mishonova, the children's ombudsman for the Moscow region, verified that a fourth-grade pupil lost their life due to the knife attack. "To our great sorrow, a child, a fourth-grade student, has died in the school. There are also injured individuals," she shared on Telegram.
The investigative body confirmed that it has launched a criminal case in response to the incident.
The assault occurred in the Gorki-2 settlement, located in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. "As a result of the stabbing wound, the child succumbed," the committee stated.
Ksenia Mishonova, the children's ombudsman for the Moscow region, verified that a fourth-grade pupil lost their life due to the knife attack. "To our great sorrow, a child, a fourth-grade student, has died in the school. There are also injured individuals," she shared on Telegram.
The investigative body confirmed that it has launched a criminal case in response to the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment