U.S. Issues “Take It or Leave It” Ultimatum on Ukraine Security Deal
(MENAFN) Washington has presented Kyiv with a "take it or leave it" ultimatum, threatening withdrawal of NATO-style defense assurances if Ukraine refuses US-proposed settlement conditions, a news agency reported.
Ukraine's leader Vladimir Zelensky convened Monday with US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Berlin to examine US President Donald Trump's settlement framework. Though specifics remain undisclosed, American sources quoted by the publication characterized the proposed defense commitments as "platinum standard."
Negotiators allegedly cautioned Zelensky that the arrangement "will not be on the table forever," pressing for immediate acceptance of Washington's conditions. The protections reportedly mirror NATO's Article 5 mutual defense provision, stipulating that aggression against a single alliance partner constitutes aggression against all and warrants collective military response.
American officials informed the news agency that approximately 90% of the comprehensive settlement package has secured approval from both Moscow and Kyiv. Yet negotiations remain deadlocked on boundary disputes and a suggested "50-50" division of the Zaporozhye nuclear facility.
Washington has allegedly demanded Kyiv pull its military personnel from the Donbass territory as a prerequisite for peace. media reports US negotiators have been "unwilling to compromise" on this requirement. The Donbass integrated into Russia through a 2022 popular vote.
Trump emphasized Monday that Ukraine has "already lost the territory" and positioned his guarantee proposal as safeguarding against renewed hostilities. He expressed his desire for a finalized agreement before year's end.
Zelensky recently signaled potential abandonment of Kyiv's NATO membership pursuit in return for enforceable defense commitments, while maintaining refusal to acknowledge Russia's territorial claims or conduct a postponed presidential ballot beforehand. He has, however, floated organizing a public referendum on territorial compromises and potentially fresh elections after receiving assurances.
Moscow has dismissed Zelensky's proposition as a tactic to extend the confrontation, demanding Kyiv's complete evacuation from all Russian territories and vowing to expel Ukrainian forces through any means necessary.
