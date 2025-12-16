403
Iran Rejects IAEA Calls to Inspect Attacked Nuclear Sites
(MENAFN) The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) on Monday rejected the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) requests to examine nuclear facilities targeted by the United States and Israel in June.
According to ISNA, Mohammad Eslami stated that Tehran has permitted inspections only at nuclear sites that were not subjected to attacks.
“There must be a protocol in place for inspections of nuclear sites that have been attacked before permission can be given,” Eslami emphasized.
He also censured the IAEA for not condemning the assaults on Iran’s nuclear installations.
“An agency that does not issue a condemnation and has no instructions, has no right to claim that it intends to inspect,” he remarked.
Iran has consistently criticized the IAEA for failing to denounce attacks on its principal nuclear sites and has alleged that the agency shared sensitive information about these locations with Israel.
Eslami further stated that pressure from three European nations, the United States, and Israel “is not important to us and has no impact.”
He added that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi should be held responsible, noting that Iran’s nuclear facilities had already been under IAEA supervision prior to the attacks.
