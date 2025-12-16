403
Türkiye Emerges as Regional Leader in Climate Action Before COP31
(MENAFN) Türkiye is increasingly taking a prominent role in regional climate initiatives while making significant contributions to global efforts, a senior official from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) stated, ahead of the country hosting the COP31 climate summit in 2026.
Meral Mungan Arda, who manages UNDP Türkiye's climate change and environment portfolio, shared these insights at the "Awareness Raising Conference on Climate Action in Türkiye After COP30." The event took place in Istanbul as part of UNDP Türkiye's EU-supported Partnership for Local Climate Action Project, with the Directorate of Climate Change designated as the ultimate beneficiary.
Arda told a news agencythat the COP30 summit held in November 2025 in Belem, Brazil, revealed that current national climate pledges are insufficient to cut greenhouse gas emissions to levels aligned with global targets, even if fully executed.
She emphasized that, on the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the world remains far from achieving the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, underlining the urgency of transitioning from planning to tangible action.
Highlighting one of COP30's main topics, Arda noted that climate finance continues to be crucial for both reducing emissions and adapting to climate impacts. She stated, "Financing needs for both mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change remain a top priority. As we head toward COP31, these issues are likely to take center stage in Türkiye as well."
