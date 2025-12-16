403
Brazil's Ride-Hailing Price Shock Puts Uber And 99 Under Official Scrutiny
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points:
São Paulo's Procon Paulistano has formally notified Uber and 99 to explain why ride-hailing fares have surged, after complaints that prices jumped sharply between November and early December.
The immediate stakes are regulatory: if officials conclude that pricing is abusive or insufficiently transparent, they say penalties could range from fines to restrictions on operations.
The outrage has a clear trigger: the official inflation index used in Brazil, the IPCA, shows“transport by app” rising 65% in the 12 months through November.
In São Paulo, the increase is cited at 60%. In the Federal District, it reaches 87%. Over the same period, coffee rose 42%, while headline inflation was about 4.46% nationally and 4.42% in the Federal District.
November alone brought another jump of more than 5% in app-ride prices, with Porto Alegre at 7.16% and the Federal District at 6.55%.
Riders describe the shock as most painful on short trips. One user reported paying R$42 ($8) to travel under 5 km, saying the usual price was around R$20 ($4). Another said a Rio trip cost R$26 ($5) for only a few minutes.
Rising App Fares Spark Scrutiny Despite Stable Vehicle Costs
Procon officials argue that when prices spike this fast, consumers cannot tell what is normal, what is surge, and what is excessive. The companies counter that the system is designed to prevent a different failure: no cars at all.
Uber says prices rise when demand outstrips the number of drivers available, and that higher prices encourage more drivers to log on; it says the rider is warned before confirming.
99 has pointed to its industry association, which says time, distance, vehicle category, and local demand drive fares. What makes the clash sharper is what is not rising much.
Gasoline was up 1.67% from January to November and 2.22% over 12 months, and fell 0.18% in November. New cars rose 2.9% over 12 months, used cars fell 1.7%, and maintenance slipped 0.60%.
That gap is why officials are now asking a pointed question: if core vehicle costs are stable, what is pushing app fares into a different inflation universe.
São Paulo's consumer watchdog has demanded explanations from Uber and 99 after a wave of complaints about sudden fare spikes, with a response deadline of December 22.
Official inflation data show app-ride prices up 65% nationwide over 12 months through November, far outpacing headline inflation and even coffee.
The dispute is now about more than convenience: it tests how cities protect consumers when“dynamic pricing” hits hardest during disruptions.
