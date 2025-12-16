403
Seven Miles From Venezuela, Trinidad's U.S. Transit Deal Becomes A Test Case
Key Points
Trinidad and Tobago says it has authorized U.S. military aircraft to transit its airports in the coming weeks, for what Washington described as logistics: replenishing supplies and routine personnel rotations.
On paper, it is the kind of clearance many small states grant quietly. In this neighborhood, it lands like a flare. The reason is distance. Venezuela sits about 7 miles (11 km) from Trinidad at the closest point.
A stopover at Piarco International on Trinidad or the A.N.R. Robinson International on Tobago is not a base. But it is presence, and presence is what governments around Caracas now measure in hours, not weeks.
Port of Spain framed the decision as part of a long-running security relationship. Officials pointed to joint training, upgraded surveillance, and the installation of what they called an effective radar system.
They also said collaboration has helped seize illegal narcotics valued in the“millions of dollars,” without naming a total. The message was simple: this is practical policing and border security, not saber-rattling.
Caracas read it differently. Venezuelan officials accused Trinidad and Tobago of enabling outside pressure and said they would cancel or end gas-related arrangements with Port of Spain.
Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar publicly pushed back, saying her country will not be used to attack any neighbor and insisting the cooperation is defensive and lawful.
That exchange is the story. The story behind it is energy, and the thin line between commerce and geopolitics. Trinidad and Tobago runs on natural gas.
Its plans to secure future supply have at times depended on projects tied to Venezuelan fields and on permissions shaped by U.S. sanctions policy. In calmer periods, waivers and contracts can look like technicalities. In tense periods, they become pressure points.
Even basic facts have been pulled into the churn. Some versions of the report confused Port of Spain with Haiti's Port-au-Prince.
That kind of error seems small, until you remember what is at stake: a tiny state trying to keep trade and security working, a larger neighbor using energy as leverage, and an external power expanding its logistical footprint in a region where misunderstandings travel fast.
Trinidad and Tobago cleared U.S. military aircraft to refuel and rotate personnel, a narrow move with outsized symbolism.
Venezuela answered with threats to unwind gas cooperation, turning airports into bargaining chips.
The episode links three forces that now travel together: security partnerships, sanctions politics, and energy supply.
