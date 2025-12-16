Border 2 Teaser Launch: Sunny Deol's Dashing Army Look Turns Heads Photos

The teaser for Sunny Deol's much-awaited Border 2 was launched on Tuesday at a grand event in Mumbai. Sunny made a grand entry with the star cast, and several photos from the launch have surfaced.

The teaser of the much-awaited film Border 2 was launched on a grand scale in Mumbai on Tuesday. The event was attended by the film's star cast and makers, who came together to celebrate the teaser release.

Sunny Deol made a grand and memorable entry at the Border 2 teaser launch by arriving in an open jeep. He was accompanied by co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, creating excitement and cheering among fans and attendees.

At the Border 2 teaser launch, Sunny Deol appeared in a khaki army uniform, and his look quickly went viral on social media. He looked dashing and charismatic, accompanied by co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty at the event.

At the Border 2 teaser launch, the film's cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty were present at the event. However, Diljit Dosanjh was absent, and none of the film's leading actresses were seen during the launch.

The makers and producers of Border 2 were also present at the teaser launch. The film is produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishna Kumar, and directed by Anurag Singh.

At the Border 2 teaser launch, Sunny Deol, along with Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, struck impressive poses for photographers with large guns.

This was a notable public appearance for Sunny Deol. While he appeared energetic at the event, his expression also seemed to carry a hint of emotion and sadness.

Anurag Singh's Border 2 is long-awaited. It releases worldwide on Jan 23, 2026, as a sequel to the 1997 film Border.