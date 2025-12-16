IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Reasons Why Cameron Green's ₹25.2 Crore Buy Is Worthy For KKR

KKR bought Cameron Green for a record ₹25.2 crore at IPL 2026. As Andre Russell's replacement with IPL experience, bowling comeback, and a game suited to Eden Gardens, he is likely to be a strategic, long-term, game-changing pick for the team.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green grabbed headlines after he was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 25.2 crore at the IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. The KKR endured intense bidding wars with the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings before acquiring his services.

Green entered the auction with a base price of INR 2 crore and eventually broke his Australia teammate Mitchell Starc's record of INR 24.75 crore, becoming the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. KKR now holds the distinction of having three players purchased for over INR 20 crore, including Venkatesh Iyer (INR 23.75 crore in 2024).

On that note, let's take a look at why Cameron Green's 25.2 crore buy makes sense for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Following the departure of Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders were left with a huge void to fill in terms of a pace bowling all-rounder. Cameron Green was among the key targets for the KKR to bring balance to their XI with his power-hitting, seam bowling, and athletic fielding. Known for his ability to influence multiple phases of the game, the Australian all-rounder can provide KKR with crucial breakthroughs with the ball and make vital contributions with the bat in the middle, making him a like-for-like all-round option in the place of Andre Russell, who remains in the KKR as a Power Coach for IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders' bidding for Cameron Green is expected to have a significant impact on the team, given the Australian all-rounder's experience of playing in the IPL. Before being acquired by the three-time IPL champions, Green plied his trade for the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and scored 707 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 41.59 in 29 matches across the IPL 2023 and 2024 seasons. Green's adaptability to different roles and conditions adds significant value to the team's balance.

One of the key reasons Cameron Green commands such a hefty price tag from the Kolkata Knight Riders is his return to his full bowling fitness. Green made his international comeback in the World Test Championship Final against South Africa in June this year following an eight-month hiatus due to injury, but played purely as a batter. However, in October, the 26-year-old made his return to competitive bowling in a Sheffield Shield match ahead of the Ashes 2025, assuring KKR of his full fitness and all-round value for IPL 2026.

Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens Stadium is often known for its true bounce and short boundaries, conditions that perfectly suit Cameron Green's power-hitting and seam-bowling strengths, enabling him to exploit the surface both as a destructive middle-order batter and a wicket-taking option with the ball. Green has his ability to hit the hard lengths with the ball and straight-hitting prowess with the willow, making him an ideal fit for Eden Gardens, where all-rounders who can impact both disciplines often thrive under pressure.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Acquisition of Cameron Green for a whopping INR 25.2 crore is not for short-term gains alone, but a strategic long-term investment, as the Australian all-rounders offer KKR a multi-season core player who can grow into leadership while making a significant impact with the bat and bowl. Since Green is 26 years old, KKR can expect several prime years of consistent performances, making him a cornerstone of the team's future plans while justifying the record-breaking investment.