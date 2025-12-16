PM Modi Highlights India-Jordan Collaboration In Tourism And Films

India-Jordan Collaboration Emphasised at Business Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the growing opportunities for India-Jordan collaboration during his address at the India-Jordan Business Forum in Amman. Highlighting the cultural and economic potential of both countries, he outlined several areas where joint initiatives could benefit investors and youth alike.

Opportunities in Tourism and Film

"Both India and Jordan take great pride in their cultures and heritages. There is also significant scope for heritage and cultural tourism in both countries. I believe that investors from both countries should move forward in this direction," PM Modi said. He noted that India's thriving film industry could create opportunities for collaboration with Jordan, adding, "In India, so many films are made--shoot some of these films in Jordan, or organise joint film festivals, can be encouraged through necessary support."

Complementary Strengths and Future Summits

Speaking about the upcoming Waves Summit in India, the Prime Minister said, "At the next Waves Summit in India, we expect a large delegation from Jordan."

He further highlighted the complementary strengths of the two countries: "Friends, geography is Jordan's strength, and India has skills and talent. When the strengths of both countries come together, it will create new opportunities for the youth of both nations."

Acknowledging the role of the business community in turning this vision into reality, PM Modi stated, "Now, the business world and all your colleagues are translating this vision into reality through your imagination, innovation, and entrepreneurship."

He concluded his address by reiterating the spirit of cooperation: "Invest together, innovate together, and grow together." PM Modi also expressed gratitude to the Jordanian government and the dignitaries present at the forum: "Once again, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Jordanian government and to all the dignitaries present at this event. Thank you very much."

PM Modi Underscores Cultural Ties with Museum Visit

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Jordan Museum in Amman on Tuesday, accompanied by Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II, underscoring the cultural dimension of India-Jordan ties during his official visit to the country. The visit to the museum followed a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the Crown Prince in the Jordanian capital.

Highlights of the Jordan Museum

The Jordan Museum is located in the Ras al-Ein district of Amman, Jordan. Built in 2014, the museum is Jordan's largest and houses some of the country's most important archaeological finds.

Its two main permanent exhibitions are the Dead Sea Scrolls, including the Copper Scroll, and the 9,000-year-old 'Ain Ghazal statues, among the oldest human statues ever made. The museum was established by a committee headed by Queen Rania and became the only museum in Jordan to implement modern artefact-preserving technologies. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)