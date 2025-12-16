Bengaluru Cost Of Living: Woman Spends ₹1 Lakh A Month Living Alone, Internet Reacts

Living alone in a metro city often comes with hidden costs, and a Bengaluru-based woman's candid disclosure of her monthly expenses has reignited conversations around affordability, lifestyle choices and the rising cost of urban living. After recently relocating to the city, she shared a detailed breakdown of her spending on social media, leaving many viewers surprised at how quickly everyday expenses can add up in India's tech capital.

The post has since sparked widespread discussion, with users comparing lifestyles, questioning spending habits and debating what truly constitutes a“necessary” expense in Bengaluru.

Instagram Video Reveals Monthly Cost of Solo Living

The woman, identified as Shradha Saini, took to Instagram to explain how much she spends each month while living alone in Bengaluru. Sharing her struggle to manage finances, she captioned her video:“Somebody manage my finances. Nai ho raha merese.”

In the video, Saini said her essential monthly expenses, including rent, utilities, maintenance charges, household help and groceries, total around ₹40,000.

Daily Commute and Weekend Travel Costs

Breaking down her transport expenses, Saini revealed that she spends ₹50 each morning on an auto to reach work and prefers walking back home in the evening. This daily commute costs her approximately ₹1,000 a month.

However, weekend travel significantly increases her transport spending. She said she relies on cabs for shopping, social outings and meeting friends, which adds nearly ₹5,000 to her monthly budget.

Food, Subscriptions and Lifestyle Spending

Food is another major expense. According to Saini, she spends around ₹6,000 each month on dining out and ordering food through delivery platforms such as Zomato.

She also pays for subscription services like iCloud and Apple Music, which together cost about ₹2,000 per month.

Shopping and EMI Push Monthly Spend Higher

A significant portion of Saini's expenses goes towards personal shopping. She shared that she spends nearly ₹25,000 every month on clothes, shoes, make-up and other lifestyle purchases.

In addition, she has an ongoing EMI of around ₹18,000, further pushing her overall monthly expenditure higher.

Total Monthly Spend Touches ₹1 Lakh

When all expenses are added together, Saini's monthly spending comes close to ₹1 lakh. Reflecting on her situation, she admitted that she has only recently moved to Bengaluru and is still adjusting to the city's cost of living.

“For now, I'm not saving much,” she said, adding that managing finances in a new city has been challenging.

How Did Social Media Users React?

The video prompted mixed reactions online, with users sharing advice, criticism and comparisons from their own lives.

One user commented:“I think when you will start saving you will find your this expenditure useless too! Like zomato, and all, instead if you will start gym and taking protein rich diet, that can be called money spent, but spending all the time on shopping and materialistic stuff or unhealthy food for me is useless.”

Another user shared a contrasting experience:“living in Bangalore is to much expensive i live in a small double sharing room 12000 rent includes food but i don't eat it 1500 gym fee 1500 egg,1000 milk,3000 protine and other supplement,2000 oats dryfruits channa dal soyabeans pumpkin seeds chia seeds,1000 fruits 2000 pizza and paneer didn't include shoping this month i spent 2500 on clothes. around 25k-26k.”

A Wider Conversation on Cost of Living

Saini's expense breakdown has struck a chord with young professionals navigating life in Bengaluru. While some argue that lifestyle choices significantly influence spending, others say rising rents, transport costs and convenience-based services make saving increasingly difficult for those living alone in metropolitan cities.

The discussion highlights how personal priorities, habits and location continue to shape what it truly costs to live independently in Bengaluru today.