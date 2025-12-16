Monster Vs. Celsius: As Consumers Ditch Soda And Booze, Which Energy Drink's Stock Is Winning?
Monster Beverage
Celsius Holdings
|Key Offerings
|
Global energy-drink powerhouse spanning Monster Energy, Reign, Bang, and legacy Coca-Cola brands, with a growing but still small alcohol portfolio
Pure-play energy drinks company, focused on fitness-centric, zero-sugar energy drinks distributed globally through Pepsi
|Revenue Growth (Nine Months Of 2025)
|
8.50%
75%
|Price-To-Earnings (NTM)
|
34.4
30.2
|Market Cap
|
$73.1B
$11.3B
|YTD Move
|
42.40%
66.30%
|Stock Forecast (Based On 12-Month Avg. Price Target)
|
up 0.4%
up 47%
|Buy Ratings
|
56% recommend 'Buy' or higher
82% recommend 'Buy' or higher
Company Performance And Plans
To be sure, Monster is also drawing a fair bit of buzz. The company topped third-quarter results estimates last month, with record international sales.
The company said Monster Energy Ultra, its sugar-free offering, along with new flavor launches, was a major hit with consumers, and it is planning to launch a new female-focused energy drinks brand, FLRT, next year.
Monster is still in the early stages of its growth trajectory, RBC Capital Markets said in a recent note, citing strong execution and improved collaboration with Coca-Cola. In August, Coca-Cola took a 16.7% stake in Monster in a $2.15 billion deal, swapping its global energy business for Monster's non-energy brands.
The deal gives Monster "enhanced access to the Coca-Cola Company's distribution system, the most powerful and extensive system in the world. At the same time, we become The Coca-Cola Company's exclusive energy play," Monster chairman Rodney Sack said at the time.
Meanwhile, Celsius is streamlining its portfolio and operations, with analysts saying the near-term focus is misplaced and that the long-term benefits of the PepsiCo partnership and the Alani Nu acquisition remain intact. The company announced a $300-million share buyback last month.
“The thing about Celsius is that they have it everywhere now. Every gas station, grocery store, even sandwich shops are selling it. There's no way sales aren't about to skyrocket,” a Stocktwits user posted on the Celsius stream.
As of the last reading, the retail sentiment was 'bearish' for CELH and 'neutral' for MNST.
