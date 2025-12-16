Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Foreign Minister Welcomes US Envoy in Ankara

2025-12-16 08:10:37
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Tuesday with the US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, in the capital city of Ankara, according to sources within the Turkish diplomatic community.

Details regarding the discussions between the two officials have not been disclosed by authorities.

MENAFN

