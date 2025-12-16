India Gets 36 Interpol Notices Issued Against Fugitives In 2025: MHA

36 Interpol Notices Issued Against Fugitives in 2025

In 2025 alone, a total of 36 Interpol notices have been issued on India's request against fugitives indulged in various illegal activities, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) shared the input with the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Of these notices, 22 Blue notices and 14 Red notices were published, reflecting India's continued use of international police cooperation mechanisms to trace fugitives and persons of interest involved in serious crimes.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the details in a written reply to a question, pointing "the government leverages Interpol and bilateral channels for the exchange of their extradition or intelligence narcotics offenders and seeks on deportation." "Effective use of Bharatpol (a CBI-developed platform launched in January 2025 to boost India's international police cooperation, connecting all law enforcement agencies with Interpol for real-time info sharing on transnational crimes like cybercrime, human/drug trafficking, and terrorism, streamlining requests for notices, databases, and assistance to catch fugitives faster) has significantly increased issuance of INTERPOL Notices. In the year 2025 alone, 22 Blue Notices and 14 Red Notices have been published," Rai told the Lower House, responding to the query by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ashok Kumar Rawat.

Understanding Blue and Red Notices

Blue notices are issued to collect additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation while Red notices are circulated to seek the provisional arrest of wanted individuals with a view to extradition.

Strengthening International Anti-Crime Efforts

Officials said these notices are part of sustained efforts by Indian law enforcement agencies, working in coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation and Interpol, to track economic offenders, terror-linked suspects and other criminals who attempt to evade the law by operating across borders.

The publication of these notices underscores the government's focus on strengthening international cooperation to combat transnational crime, improving intelligence sharing, and ensuring that fugitives are brought back to face legal proceedings in India.

Interpol notices are confidential police-to-police alerts circulated to all 196 member countries to share information and facilitate cooperation in locating wanted persons or criminal assets.

Extradition Efforts and Special Task Forces

Rai further said the government has taken several measures for the identification and extradition of individuals and groups associated with transnational drug trafficking. He said India has entered into extradition treaties with 48 countries and has established extradition arrangements with 12 additional countries.

"The government utilises the provision of these treaties and arrangements to facilitate the surrender of offenders, including those involved in transnational drug trafficking from foreign jurisdictions. It regularly raises extradition cases in Joint Working Groups on Counter-Narcotics with partner countries. A task force on Darknet Crypto- Currencies and Courier (DCC) was constituted o identify, trace, and facilitate the deportation or extradition of the top narcotics offenders wanted in cases registered by Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs) and currently residing in foreign countries," added the MoS. (ANI)

