Life Sciences Quality Management Software Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034
Straits Research released its highly anticipated report,“ Global Life Sciences Quality Management Software Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 3.87 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow till USD 11.40 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.78% from 2026-2034.
Market Dynamics
A key driver for the life sciences quality management software market is the growing adoption of unified digital platforms that streamline documentation, deviations, audits, and training activities across regulated pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract manufacturing environments. Organizations are prioritizing structured quality workflows to meet evolving regulatory expectations and support consistent oversight across global operations. However, a restraint stems from the slow migration away from paper-based archives and lengthy validation cycles in older facilities, which delays system rollout and limits rapid implementation in firms with established manual processes. An emerging opportunity lies in the expansion of remote quality-review and virtual audit programs, which allow teams to conduct oversight activities without frequent onsite inspections. These digital models improve accessibility for distributed facilities and create wider pathways for software adoption across international quality networks.
Market Highlights
Application: Based on Application, the data management segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 20.34%.
Deployment Mode: Based on Deployment Mode, the on-premises segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 13.42%.
End Use: Based on End Use, the pharmaceutical firms segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 59.23%
Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 42.78%.
QT9 Software Honeywell International Inc. Hexagon AB, Intergraph Corporation AssurX, Inc. Veeva Systems Scilife N.V. Greenlight Guru. Qualityze GMPPro Dot Compliance Ltd. InstantGMP QMS for Life Sciences MasterControl Solutions, Inc. IQVIA Others Recent Developments
May 2025: MasterControl Quality Excellence Gov (Qx Gov) received FedRAMP Moderate authorization, making it the first QMS to meet that federal cybersecurity standard.Segmentation
By Application (2026-2034) Data Management Training Management Supplier Management Regulatory and Compliance Management Corrective Action and Preventive Action (CAPA) Management Audit Management Change Management Non-conformances Management Inspection Management Risk Management Others By Deployment Mode (2026-2034) Cloud & Web-based On-premises By End Use (2026-2034) Pharmaceutical Firms Biotech Firms CROs/CDMOs Chat with us on WhatsApp
