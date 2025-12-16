Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Treatment Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report,“ Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Treatment Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 12.69 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow till USD 19.58 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.98% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment market is driven by growing clinical adoption of structured therapy pathways that promote early initiation of pharmacological treatment for women at elevated fracture risk. The market faces a restraint due to limited long-term adherence, as extended treatment durations and dosing schedules reduce continuity among older patients receiving chronic osteoporosis medications. An opportunity emerges from the expansion of home-based administration programs for injectable therapies, which increase convenience, broaden access for women in suburban and regional locations, and support higher treatment continuation rates across long therapy courses.

Market Highlights



Drug Class: Based on Drug Class, the generics segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period.

Type: Based on Type, the bisphosphonates segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 49.25%.

Distribution Channel: Based on the Distribution Channel, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2025, with a market share of 54.25%. Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 41.78%.

Competitive Players

Amgen Inc.Eli Lilly and CompanyMerck & Co., Inc.Novartis AGPfizer Inc.GSK plc.Radius Health, Inc.UCB S.A., Belgium.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.AbbVieCiplaMedEnzene BiosciencesTheramexSun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Radius HealthOthers Recent Developments

July 2025: The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) recommended Eladynos (abaloparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at very high risk of fractures. This decision made Eladynos available via the NHS in Scotland for eligible postmenopausal women.

Segmentation

By Drug Class (2026-2034)BrandedGenericsBy Type (2026-2034)BisphosphonatesParathyroid Hormone TherapyCalcitoninSelective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM)Rank Ligand InhibitorsOther ProductsBy Distribution Channel (2026-2034)Hospital PharmaciesRetail PharmaciesOnline Pharmacies Chat with us on WhatsApp