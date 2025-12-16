OECS UBEC Join Grenada, St Lucia And St Vincent To Showcase Southern Caribbean Yachting

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) – 64th Annual Antigua Charter Yacht Show

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The 64th Annual Antigua Charter Yacht Show, held from December 4–9, 2025, brought together some of the world's most iconic luxury vessels and leading players in the global yachting industry at Nelson's Dockyard (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Falmouth Harbour, and the Antigua Yacht Club. This year, the OECS Commission, through the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) Project, partnered with the Tourism Authorities of Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to promote the three islands as a premier yachting hub in the Southern Caribbean.

Engagements with charter captains and brokers, key influencers who guide clients in chartering high-value vessels, were central to strengthening the region's visibility in the global market.

The delegation actively engaged with mega yacht captains, charter brokers, and industry partners. At yacht shows, brokers serve as highly specialised intermediaries who guide clients in buying, selling, or chartering high-value vessels, making these interactions critical for strengthening market visibility and business opportunities in the region.

Promoting ​Southern Caribbean Yachting

By jointly showcasing the distinct yet connected offerings of the three islands, the delegation emphasised the value of a seamless Southern Caribbean itinerary, ideal for vessels seeking new, less crowded waters.

Denise Mauricette, Maritime Tourism Officer at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, highlighted the strategic advantage of presenting the islands as a unified experience.

“Given that we're going not just as a standalone destination but of course with Saint Vincent and Grenada, we're able to present ourselves as not just a single destination but a complete southern Caribbean itinerary. When you make the journey to come down to the south and you come to Saint Lucia... you then get to experience a different culture in Saint Vincent and Grenada. Mega yachts typically visit places like Saint Barth's and Saint Maarten, but those destinations are becoming very crowded, and they are looking for new destinations.”

Shanai St. Bernard, Nautical Development Manager at the Grenada Tourism Authority, commended the partnership.

“I must commend the collaboration between the OECS and UBEC for the three islands to promote us as a southern hub. Many yachts know the Northern Caribbean, but we need more of them to understand the value, services, and products available in the Southern Caribbean. We are grateful for the collaboration between Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada because the islands are so close together and have so much to offer.”

Representing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sbongile De Riggs, marketing consultant at the SVG Tourism Authority, underscored the importance of elevating the nautical sector.

“It is also very important for us to be here because a number of times we place a lot of emphasis on other sectors of tourism. If it is one thing the pandemic taught us, it's that the yachting industry thrived while other industries suffered significantly. There is definitely a need to put more emphasis and attention on the yachting industry.”

Yachting: A vital pillar of the blue economy

The yachting sector plays a transformative role in the economies of Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, stimulating job creation, supporting Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), and driving sustained growth in marine tourism. As part of the Blue Economy, yachting contributes to coastal livelihoods, hospitality, marine services, environmental stewardship, and foreign exchange earnings.

Through UBEC, the OECS is supporting member states in expanding their maritime tourism offerings, strengthening regulatory frameworks, building resilience, and empowering local businesses to thrive in the global yachting marketplace.

