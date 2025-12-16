Caribbean Countries Rebuild After Hurricanes Beryl And Melissa

As the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season ends, people across the Caribbean feel a deep sense of relief. But in Jamaica, that relief is tempered by the lasting impact of Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm that caused severe destruction.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

LONDON, England – Grenada's prime minister, Dickon Mitchell, knows the road to full recovery is long, complex, and demanding. Just over a year ago, northern Grenada and the islands of Petite Martinique and Carriacou were heavily damaged by hurricane Beryl.

The two hurricanes share many similarities. Beryl, which devastated parts of Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines, was the earliest Category 5-strength storm ever recorded in the Atlantic, while hurricane Melissa was the latest in the season. Hurricane Beryl had also affected Jamaica, including some of the parishes hit again by the latest storm.

Prime Minister Mitchell spoke about the devastation and the long recovery ahead for Grenadians:

“In mere hours, homes were shaken, lives disrupted, and communities tested. Yet, in the face of destruction, we witnessed the strength of our people-the courage to stand firm, the compassion to care, and the resilience to begin again.”

“The images of shattered homes and battered coastlines are etched into our memories. But so too are the acts of heroism, neighbourly love, and the determination to rebuild.”

Prime Minister Mitchell stressed that despite careful planning, the scale of the destruction is overwhelming:“We have shown fiscal discipline and insured key assets. But the cost of living on the frontlines of the climate crisis is too high for us to bear alone.”

The impact on Small Island Developing States

Mitchell was one of the Caribbean leaders who saw the devastation in Jamaica firsthand. He has expressed concern that the countries suffering the worst effects of ever-stronger storms are not the ones driving the global emissions that fuel them.

Jamaica is in the early stages of recovery, but much more support is needed. The Commonwealth Secretary-General has urged member countries to assist Jamaica, just as they did after hurricane Beryl. Jamaica's official relief page

Commonwealth countries facing extreme weather

While the Caribbean breathes a sigh of relief, other Commonwealth countries continue to face extreme weather. In South Asia, Sri Lanka and Malaysia have been hit by heavy rains and flooding, leading to more than 1,750 deaths and widespread displacement.

The post Caribbean countries rebuild after hurricanes Beryl and Melissa appeared first on Caribbean News Global.

Much has been written about the devastating impact of these storms on