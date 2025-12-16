403
Eurozone records foreign trade surplus in October
(MENAFN) The eurozone recorded a foreign trade surplus of €18.4 billion ($21.6 billion) in October, remaining unchanged from the previous month, Eurostat reported Tuesday.
Exports from the eurozone grew 1% year-on-year to €258 billion ($279 billion), while imports fell 3.6% to €239.6 billion ($259 billion0. Across the broader European Union, the trade surplus amounted to €14.7 billion ($15.9 billion).
The United States remained the EU’s largest export market, with shipments totaling €40.7 billion ($43.96 billion), marking a 14.7% decline compared to the same period last year. Exports to China decreased by 3.3% to €16.7 billion ($18.04 billion), and sales to the UK fell 3% to €30.5 billion ($32.94 billion).
On the import side, China remained the top supplier to the EU, providing €49.2 billion ($53.14 billion) worth of goods, down 4.4% year-on-year, while imports from Türkiye rose slightly by 0.5% to €9.3 billion ($10.04 billion).
The eurozone, also referred to as the euro area or EA20, includes member states using the single currency, while the EU27 encompasses all EU member countries.
