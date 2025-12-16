Last Chance To Have Your Winter Warmth Donation Doubled

MENAFN - Pressat) This is the final week when donations to the Winter Warmth Appeal will be doubled £1 for £1.

Cumbria Community Foundation runs the annual appeal to help vulnerable older people stay warm through the winter months. It has raised £3m since it was first launched in 2010.

Money donated to the appeal is given out in grants to older people most in need, enabling them to stay warm without worrying about the cost.

Last year more than £270,000 was awarded in grants – through delivery partners Age UK and Copeland Age & Advice Service – benefitting 1,570 vulnerable older people across the county.

Eighty-year-old Pat has received a grant for the past five years. She said:“I'm extremely grateful. I need warmth to stay healthy, like many people of my age do. I have these worn-out jumpers that I've worn in the wintertime, that have really had it. So I wear them in bed now.”

For the past few weeks, the Foundation has been running a match funding challenge, meaning all donations to the appeal are matched £1 for £1. This is thanks to the generosity of match funding champions Allan Stobarts Lubricants & Fuels, Hadfield Trust, Harvey Family Fund, John Laing Charitable Trust, Johnson Fund, Nuclear WasteServices, Roseland Trust, Sellafield Ltd, SP Electricity North West, WCF Ltd, Westmorland & Furness Council and private donors.

All donations received by 5pm this Friday, 19 December, will be doubled.

Ecological Building Systems, of Carlisle, has once again donated to the appeal. Marketing Executive Nuria de la Guía said: "This initiative holds real meaning for us. As a company dedicated to providing sustainable building systems and technical support for low-energy projects, we care deeply about helping our local community stay safe and warm through the colder months. Contributing to this appeal is a small way we can give back and support those who need it most."

And James Walker and Co Ltd of Cockermouth has also donated. Site Director Mark Rosser said:“James Walker and Co Ltd are proud to support the Winter Warmth Appeal because we believe everyone deserves to stay safe and warm during the colder months. Rising energy costs and harsh winter conditions can put vulnerable individuals at risk, and by contributing to this fund, we are helping to provide essential warmth and comfort to those who need it most. Supporting this initiative reflects our commitment to caring for our community and making a positive difference where it matters.”

Upper Eden Rotary Club has donated £400 from the proceeds of their Christmas raffle and many older people who have received the Winter Fuel Payment from the Government have kindly decided to pass this on to our appeal, feeling others need it more than they do.

Dr Jenny Benson, Director of Programmes & Partnerships at Cumbria Community Foundation, said:“Once again we have been absolutely blown away by the generosity of businesses, individuals and community groups. Every single donation will make a difference to the lives of older people in Cumbria, meaning they don't have to choose between heating and eating this winter.

“I'd urge anyone who has been thinking of donating but hasn't got around to it yet to do so this week, to ensure your donation is matched £1 for £1 by our amazing match funding champions.”

How to donate

Donate online at:

To donate by phone, call 01900 825760 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Please make cheques payable to Cumbria Community Foundation, writing 'Winter Warmth Fund' on the back, and send to: Cumbria Community Foundation, Dovenby Hall, Dovenby, Cockermouth, CA13 0PN.