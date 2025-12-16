403
UK Unemployment Rate Rises to Highest Level Since 2021
(MENAFN) Unemployment in the United Kingdom increased to 5.1% during the August-October period, official statistics revealed on Tuesday.
According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), this figure represents the highest unemployment rate since January 2021.
For individuals aged 16 and above, the unemployment rate rose from 5% in the preceding quarter. The total number of unemployed people reached approximately 1.8 million by October.
In comparison, the unemployment rate stood at 4.3% during the same August-October period last year.
Meanwhile, the employment rate remained at 75%, with the number of payrolled employees totaling 30.3 million in October.
Estimates indicated a decline in employee numbers in the country, falling by 180,000 (0.6%) between October 2024 and October 2025, and decreasing by 32,000 (0.1%) from September to October.
Looking specifically at the August-October timeframe, the workforce reduced by 109,000 (0.4%) over the year and by 26,000 (0.1%) across the quarter.
