China Cuts Anti-Dumping Tariffs on EU Pork
(MENAFN) The Chinese government revealed on Tuesday that it will lower anti-dumping duties on pork imports and pig by-products from the European Union, effectively concluding a year-long probe into European pork imports.
"The investigating authority investigated whether the investigated products were being dumped and the extent of dumping, whether the investigated products had caused injury to the domestic industry and the degree of injury, and the causal relationship between dumping and injury," the Chinese Commerce Ministry stated in an official release.
The ministry added that the revised tariff rates, ranging from 4.9% to 19.8% for dozens of EU pork producers, will be implemented starting Wednesday and will remain in place for five years.
Earlier in September, pork imports from the EU were subjected to temporary anti-dumping levies of up to 62.4% in the form of cash deposits.
The decision follows trade frictions sparked when Brussels applied tariffs of up to 45% on Chinese electric vehicles in October of last year, a move that Beijing condemned as discriminatory.
Data from S&P Global indicates that the EU is the largest pork exporter worldwide, sending roughly 13% of its annual output abroad, with China representing its top buyer.
