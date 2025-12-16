J&K Pacer Auqib Nabi Bags ₹8.40 Cr Deal at IPL 2026 Auction

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir cricket witnessed a historic moment on Tuesday as Baramulla-born fast bowler Auqib Nabi Dar scripted history at the IPL 2026 mini auction, landing a blockbuster deal worth ₹8.40 crore with Delhi Capitals after a fierce and prolonged bidding war.

The uncapped right-arm pacer, who entered the auction with a relatively low base price, quickly became one of the most sought-after names of the day. Several franchises showed keen interest as his price escalated rapidly, before Delhi Capitals eventually sealed the deal, making Auqib one of the most expensive Indian domestic players at this year's auction. The high-value signing not only underlined his growing stature in Indian cricket but also marked a landmark achievement for Jammu and Kashmir, a region steadily gaining recognition on the national cricketing map.

Auqib's rise has been built on perseverance, discipline and consistent performances across domestic tournaments. Known for his ability to swing the new ball, hit the deck hard and maintain probing lines and lengths, he has been a spearhead of Jammu and Kashmir's bowling attack in recent seasons. His calm temperament and effectiveness in helpful as well as challenging conditions have earned him praise from coaches and opposition batters alike.

The turning point in his career came during the most recent Ranji Trophy season, where Auqib delivered a string of match-defining spells and finished with 44 wickets, placing him among the leading wicket-takers in the country. His performances against established domestic sides caught the attention of IPL scouts, who closely tracked his progress across formats.

Auqib also impressed in white-ball cricket, where his ability to strike early and bowl economically at crucial stages further enhanced his reputation.