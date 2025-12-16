Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar's Shaheed Gunj, F & ES On Job

File Photo

Srinagar- A fire broke out in Srinagar's Shaheed Gunj area on Tuesday afternoon, officials said, adding that Fire and Emergency Services personnel have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

An official said that the fire erupted in the attic portion of an residential houses in the densely populated Shaheed Gunj locality, reported news agency KNO.

He said, multiple fire tenders have been pressed into service and efforts are underway to control the blaze.

Eye witnesses said thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area as locals and police officials joined the firemen in rescue efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, while the fire-fighting operation was still underway when this report was filed.