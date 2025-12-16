403
TSX To Start Day Down
Futures for Canada's main stock index dipped on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of crucial U.S. jobs data, while lower commodity prices added to the downward pressure.
The TSX backpedaled 43.95 points to close Monday at 31,483.44.
The Canadian dollar was unchanged at 72.62 cents U.S.
December futures were down 0.3% Tuesday.
In corporate updates, services firm WSP Global said it would acquire U.S. power and energy firm TRC Companies in a $3.3-billion all-cash deal.
Enterprise software firm Enghouse's fourth-quarter revenue came in below analyst estimates.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchanged retreated 9.74 points, or 1%, Monday to 944.87.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures slipped Tuesday as traders anticipated the release of November's jobs report.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials handed back 13 points to 48,825.
Futures for the S&P 500 fell 3.5 points, or 0.1%, to 6,877.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ dipped 34 points, or 0.1%, to 25,309.
Kraft Heinz on Tuesday announced that former Kellanova CEO Steve Cahillane will lead the company ahead of its planned split next year.
Cahillane will join the Oscar Mayer owner as chief executive on Jan. 1.
After Kraft Heinz divides into two publicly traded companies, he will serve as CEO of the business it is calling Global Taste Elevation, which will include high-growth brands like Heinz, Philadelphia and Kraft Mac & Cheese.
November's jobs report, which will be out Tuesday morning, could be a catalyst for stocks. Economists polled by Dow Jones predict that nonfarm payrolls grew by 45,000, down sharply from the 119,000 jobs added in September.
They also see the unemployment rate coming in at 4.5%, compared to the rate of 4.4% in September. October's retail sales report is also due.
Overseas, the Nikkei 225 in Japan shook off 1.6% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index slid 1.5%.
Oil prices shed 93 cents to $55.89
Gold prices dropped $15.40 to $4,320.20.
