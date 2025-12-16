403
EU Leaders Discuss Establishment Of New Reparations Body For Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- European leaders discussed the establishment of a new international body in The Hague, under the name "International Claims Commission for Ukraine," which would be tasked with adjudicating compensation to be paid to Ukraine for damages resulting from the Russian attack.
The discussions took place on Tuesday during an international conference hosted by the Netherlands in cooperation with the Council of Europe, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dozens of senior officials from Europe and beyond, including EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.
According to the draft agreement, the commission would examine claims related to damage, loss or injury resulting from Russian attacks against Ukraine since February 2022. Each claim would be reviewed on a case by case basis, whether submitted by affected individuals, companies or by the Ukrainian state itself.
The commission would assess these claims, rule on them and determine the amounts of compensation due.
The new commission would base its work on the Register of Damage established by the Council of Europe in 2023, which has so far received more than 80,000 compensation claims submitted by Ukrainian individuals, organisations and public bodies across multiple categories of damage and loss.
Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel stressed, in remarks to reporters on the sidelines of the meeting, the importance of establishing the new body, underscoring that "accountability is a fundamental prerequisite for reaching a comprehensive resolution to conflicts."
He explained that "without accountability, no conflict can be fully resolved," stressing that "part of that accountability lies in paying compensation for the damage suffered by victims."
Van Weel said the commission, which will be based in the Netherlands, would review, assess and adjudicate compensation claims submitted by Ukraine, noting that practical mechanisms for paying the compensation awards determined by the body are still under preparation.
Initial options under discussion include the possible use of Russian assets frozen by the European Union, alongside contributions from member states.
He added that "the objective is to arrive at verified and validated claims that will ultimately be paid by Russia," emphasising that "the commission itself does not provide immediate guarantees for the payment of compensation."
For his part, President Zelenskyy said that "this process marks the beginning of the real path toward peace," adding that "it is not enough to stop the fighting; it also requires firmly establishing the principle that rules exist and that those who violate them must be held accountable."
It is noteworthy that the reparations mechanism will be coordinated by the Council of Europe, headquartered in the French city of Strasbourg.
The organisation comprises 46 member states and aims to protect human rights across the continent. Russia was expelled from the Council in March 2022 following its attack on Ukraine.
The agreement establishing the commission is expected to enter into force after ratification by 25 signatory states, provided that the necessary funding for its operations is secured. (end)
